Fecal transplants have become routine treatment for nasty recurrent diarrheal infections, but trials for other conditions have hit a bum note. Now, scientists have re-examined the evidence.
Time and again, they found one donor whose stool was substantially more likely to lead to clinical improvement than others in the same trial. These 'super-donors' can provide the necessary bacteria to restore gut chemicals that are lacking in illnesses like IBD and diabetes, according to a new review published in Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology. With Alzheimer's, multiple sclerosis, cancers, asthma, allergies and heart disease all associated with changes to gut bacteria as well, understanding what makes a fecal super donor could make poop the new panacea.
[...] "We see transplants from super-donors achieve clinical remission rates of perhaps double the remaining average. Our hope is that if we can discover how this happens, then we can improve the success of fecal transplantation and even trial it for new microbiome-associated conditions like Alzheimer's, multiple sclerosis and asthma."
[...] "It is well-known that responders typically exhibit a higher microbial diversity than non-responders. In line with these observations, a larger number of species in the donor stool has been shown to be one of the most significant factors influencing fecal transplantation outcome," O'Sullivan explains.
In particular, super donor stool tends to have high levels of specific 'keystone species'. These are bacteria which produce chemicals whose lack in the host gut contributes to disease.
"In inflammatory bowel disease and diabetes for example, keystone species that are associated with prolonged clinical remission produce butyrate -- a chemical with specialized functions in regulating the immune system and energy metabolism."
The balance of other bacteria present, and the interactions between them, seems to influence the retention of keystone species.
But digging deeper into stool samples, the researchers have discovered that it matters not only which bacteria are present, but what's present in and around the bacteria.
"For example, the success of fecal transplants has been associated in some studies with the transfer of viruses which infect other gut microbes. Some cases of recurrent diarrheal infection have even been cured with transplants of filtered stool, that has had all the live bacteria filtered out but still contains DNA, viruses and other debris.
"These viruses could affect the survival and metabolic function of transplanted bacteria and other microbes."
[...] "Supporting the transplanted microbiome through diet could also improve success. It has been shown that a rapid change in diet, such as a switch from an animal-based to an exclusively plant-based diet, can alter the composition of the gut microbiota within 24 hours."
The Super-Donor Phenomenon in Fecal Microbiota Transplantation (DOI: 10.3389/fcimb.2019.00002)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 22, @07:18AM
Fecal transplants can cure autism.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 22, @07:20AM (1 child)
If you have a batch of cpus that average 3.5 GHz there will always be a few that work at 5 GHz. You can bin those into a more expensive product:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Product_binning [wikipedia.org]
Same thing with these fecal samples.. in every study a few will be from the upper tail of the distribution.
Also, they use the bs "animal based vs plant based diet" categories that actually means "lots of fast food vs little to no fast food".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 22, @07:34AM
Also, what in the world? In the study they cite for this they only allowed coffee for the animal diet?
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/sites/entrez?Db=pubmed&Cmd=ShowDetailView&TermToSearch=24336217 [nih.gov]