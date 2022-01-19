from the We're-all-doomed dept.
The author postulates that the cloud will automate away low-level IT jobs, comparing the situation to automation in manufacturing.
I've been saying for awhile now that we're getting close to a crisis point in the IT world. The mid-tier IT worker is in imminent danger of being automated out of existence, and just like with the vanished factory jobs of the last 30 years, nobody wants to admit it's happening until it's too late.
[...] So how do you know if your job is going to disappear into the cloud? You don't really need me to tell you. You already feel it in your bones. Repetition is a sure warning sign. If you're building the same integrations, patching the same servers over and over again every day, congratulations – you've already become a robot. It's only a matter of time before a small shell script makes it official.
The solution is simple, but not easy: you simply must keep moving. If you don't know how to code, learn - like planting a tree, the best time to start was ten years ago, but the second best time is now. If your technical competence is ten years out of date, don't cling to your hard-won kingdom of decaying knowledge and sabotage any attempts at change: get out and pick up a certification, attend a meetup, something. Anything. At the end of the day, we're all self-taught engineers.
Otherwise, I'll tell you what will happen. The economy will take a small dip, or your department will get re-orged, and you will lose that job as an operations engineer on a legacy SaaS product. You'll look around for a similar job in your area and discover that nobody is hiring people anymore whose skill set is delivering a worse version of what AWS's engineers can do for a fraction of the cost. And by then you won't have the luxury of time to level up your skills.
I'm wondering how I craft an exit from this industry in the next handful of years.
https://forrestbrazeal.com/2019/01/16/cloud-irregular-the-creeping-it-apocalypse/
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 22, @10:53PM
De-employ all brogrammers so they can die on the street.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 22, @11:17PM
Some of it will go away. From what I am currently seeing. Not much. In many ways 'the cloud' is in some ways, just as, if not more complex than before. The only benefit is I do not have a up front capex cost. But in the end the cost is about the same. I needed a set of kafka brokers. The cost for AWS per year was identical to just buying the hardware outright. You are renting computers. That is it. The cost will be slightly less long term. Very short term it can be great to try it out. But the mid term solution is not a good or bad price and borderline not worth screwing around with. Amazon has managed to bring back both the Sears model of shopping and IBMs model of renting computers.
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Tuesday January 22, @11:24PM
Well, I think if you're in IT learning to code is pretty good advice. Not because I know anything about IT (I don't), but because learning to code helped me immensely in my field. Actually it probably helped me get into my career in the first place. Knowing the math and theory was required, but knowing numerical analysis and how to effectively implement the tools and avoid pitfalls (or just help other, professional programmers) was valuable. Computers are amazing tools. It's worth the time to learn to use them fully especially if you work with them every day. I recommend assembly language as the first step. No, not trying to be funny.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 22, @11:25PM
Already there, Sparky... it's just a matter of when it starts happening to the majority and when they notice. I've already seen the rumblings in too many disparate places of layoffs where the jobs aren't recovered anywhere.
And sure, there will always be employed computer folks. The question is: Will there be more next year? Or less? And three years? And a decade?
But wait... more jerbs because more investment! Yeah. Maybe. Good luck, though. My bet is that there will be less and less people needed overall in IT. And no, you won't find jobs at Wal Mart or McDonald's either once they automate them to the bone, either.
Go back to school and get a degree in something else, is one route. But don't make it the "next handful" of years. If you're serious about it, find out what you're doing next and go start training for it. Now. When you get laid off it will likely be too late. But maybe you'll get lucky and squeeze through the next gap. Enough won't to worry about it.