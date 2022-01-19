Stories
Orange Pi 3 H6 Released

Orange Pi 3 H6: An updated version of the Raspberry Pi competitor that starts at US$29.90

Following the recent RAM upgrade for the Orange Pi, Shenzhen Xunlong Software has released the Orange Pi 3 H6, a new version of its single-board computer. The Raspberry Pi competitor is equipped with an Allwinner H6 SoC that integrates four ARM Cortex A53 cores that clock up to 1.8 GHz and an ARM Mali-T720 GPU. The SoC is complemented with 1 GB or 2 GB of LPDDR3 RAM depending on the model purchased and 8 GB of eMMC flash storage. There are also two versions with no pre-installed storage.

All four models are otherwise equally equipped though. The Orange Pi 3 H6 has an HDMI 2.0a port, a Composite video output and a 3.5 mm jack. There is also a Gigabit Ethernet port and a Wi-Fi module that supports up to IEEE 802.11 ac and Bluetooth 5.0. Moreover, Shenzhen Xunlong Software has equipped the device with four USB 3.0 Type-A ports, one USB 2.0 port and a TF card slot.

$30-40.

Previously: The New 64-bit Orange Pi is a Quad-core Computer for $20

The New 64-bit Orange Pi is a Quad-core Computer for $20 24 comments

Phoenix666 writes:

Need a teeny tiny computer that can run Android or Linux? Only have $20? Well you're in luck. When we first met the Orange Pi (get it?) the company was selling a nice Raspberry Pi clone for $15. Now they're selling a souped up version with all the trimmings.

The board includes an Ethernet port and three USB ports. It has 1GB of memory, H5 High Performance Quad-core 64-bit Cortex-A53, and a standalone graphics chip. It supports camera input as well as HDMI out and even has a physical power switch and IR blaster. In short it's a mini computer that can probably play some games, display some HD video, and generally be used in all sorts of home-brew projects.

You can check out the specs here and order online. If you only have $5 you can pick up an Orange Pi Zero with Wi-Fi and Ethernet built-in. It's no Raspberry but who doesn't love oranges?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 23, @12:38AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 23, @12:38AM (#790385)

    Guys used to line up for it at the sorority.

  • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Wednesday January 23, @12:41AM (1 child)

    by Snotnose (1623) on Wednesday January 23, @12:41AM (#790388)

    I've got a bunch of h.265 that won't play on my pi, I have to use handbrake to convert it to h.264. If this board will let me skip this step then I'm on board, otherwise why bother?

