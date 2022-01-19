from the Good-Fast-*and*-Cheap? dept.
Orange Pi 3 H6: An updated version of the Raspberry Pi competitor that starts at US$29.90
Following the recent RAM upgrade for the Orange Pi, Shenzhen Xunlong Software has released the Orange Pi 3 H6, a new version of its single-board computer. The Raspberry Pi competitor is equipped with an Allwinner H6 SoC that integrates four ARM Cortex A53 cores that clock up to 1.8 GHz and an ARM Mali-T720 GPU. The SoC is complemented with 1 GB or 2 GB of LPDDR3 RAM depending on the model purchased and 8 GB of eMMC flash storage. There are also two versions with no pre-installed storage.
All four models are otherwise equally equipped though. The Orange Pi 3 H6 has an HDMI 2.0a port, a Composite video output and a 3.5 mm jack. There is also a Gigabit Ethernet port and a Wi-Fi module that supports up to IEEE 802.11 ac and Bluetooth 5.0. Moreover, Shenzhen Xunlong Software has equipped the device with four USB 3.0 Type-A ports, one USB 2.0 port and a TF card slot.
Previously: The New 64-bit Orange Pi is a Quad-core Computer for $20
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 23, @12:38AM
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Wednesday January 23, @12:41AM (1 child)
I've got a bunch of h.265 that won't play on my pi, I have to use handbrake to convert it to h.264. If this board will let me skip this step then I'm on board, otherwise why bother?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday January 23, @01:02AM
You could face the same problem with AV1 [wikipedia.org] in a few years, which is why I don't want any new computer unless it has at least hardware decoding of AV1.
