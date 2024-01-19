from the you-looking-at-ME? dept.
U.S. ramping up probe against Julian Assange, WikiLeaks says
American federal prosecutors have been pressing witnesses in the U.S. and abroad to testify against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, WikiLeaks says, offering further evidence that the Justice Department is building a criminal case against the man who leaked Democratic emails hacked by the Russians in the 2016 election.
In a new submission to the Inter-American Commission of Human Rights, based in Washington, WikiLeaks is urging the Justice Department to unseal the charges that appear to have been secretly filed against Assange in the Eastern District of Virginia. A mistake in a Justice Department court filing in November inadvertently suggested the existence of those charges.
Previously: Inadvertent Court Filing Suggests that the U.S. DoJ is Preparing to Indict Julian Assange
Related Stories
Inadvertent Court Filing Suggests that the U.S. DoJ is Preparing to Indict Julian Assange
Prosecutors Have Prepared Indictment of Julian Assange, a Filing Reveals
The Justice Department has prepared an indictment against the WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange, marking a drastic escalation of the government's yearslong battle with him and his anti-secrecy group. It was not clear if prosecutors have filed charges against Mr. Assange. The indictment came to light late Thursday through an unrelated court filing in which prosecutors inadvertently mentioned charges against him. "The court filing was made in error," said Joshua Stueve, a spokesman for the United States attorney's office for the Eastern District of Virginia. "That was not the intended name for this filing."
[...] Seamus Hughes, a terrorism expert at George Washington University who closely tracks court cases, uncovered the filing and posted it on Twitter.
A Justice Department spokesman declined to say on Thursday what led to the inadvertent disclosure. It was made in a recently unsealed filing in an apparently unrelated sex-crimes case charging a man named Seitu Sulayman Kokayi with coercing and enticing an underage person to engage in unlawful sexual activity. Mr. Kokayi was charged in early August, and on Aug. 22, prosecutors filed a three-page document laying out boilerplate arguments for why his case at that time needed to remain sealed.
While the filing started out referencing Mr. Kokayi, federal prosecutors abruptly switched on its second page to discussing the fact that someone named "Assange" had been secretly indicted, and went on to make clear that this person was the subject of significant publicity, lived abroad and would need to be extradited — suggesting that prosecutors had inadvertently pasted text from a similar court filing into the wrong document and then filed it.
"Another procedure short of sealing will not adequately protect the needs of law enforcement at this time because, due to the sophistication of the defendant and the publicity surrounding the case, no other procedure is likely to keep confidential the fact that Assange has been charged," prosecutors wrote. They added, "The complaint, supporting affidavit, and arrest warrant, as well as this motion and the proposed order, would need to remain sealed until Assange is arrested in connection with the charges in the criminal complaint and can therefore no longer evade or avoid arrest and extradition in this matter."
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Thursday January 24, @06:24AM (1 child)
Clearly Killary would have simultaneously bombed a major metropolitan area, Ecucador, and our closest ally England to drone strike Assange by now so this is all fine.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday January 24, @06:45AM
Crooked H. wanted to Drone him, that's so true. And who knows, maybe she would have used her nuclear there. He said "Podesta gave out that his password was the word 'password'......a 14 year old could have hacked Podesta" -- why was DNC so careless? Doesn't matter, they lost overwhelmingly. Except for the 3 to 5 million Fraud Votes.
Julian is always welcome at the White House. And so are the boys from, and of, Covington Catholic High School. One of whom said something very smart. Very grown up. He said, "it's not rape if you enjoy it." That's so true. And I think Julian can relate to that one. Come visit me, Julian. I think we're going to serve McDonald's, Wendy's, & Burger King, with some pizza. I would think that's your favorite food. Much better than the food in England!!
Sent from my iPhone
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 24, @06:30AM (1 child)
O tempura... (o sushi).
So it has come to this:
The ethics of growing a beard [soylentnews.org] is "Politics"
while
Julian Assange physically locked into a building is "Digital" liberty.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 24, @06:34AM
Submitted by none other than the recently accused So Oy Voy Takyon.
Yup, this site is inhabited by the best people, very smart, they have the best words.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 24, @06:33AM
Only it isn't the Russkis, it's the swine who are in power in the US.
I'm a US citizen. My country is a mess that is overflowing with evil at the highest levels of its government, and it sickens me.
Honestly, stuff like secret charges smacks of EXACTLY the sort of stuff we were told was done in countries like the USSR, back when we were all supposed to believe the Soviets were the evil ones.
Increasingly it looks like the good old USA is the most evil country in the world. We send troops all over the world to protect US corporate interests ( don't try to
feed me any bullshit about needing to fight against Islam, I know better ) and here at home in the US we are tracked and monitored exactly as we would be if we lived in a totalitarian state. Oddly enough ALL this stuff has gone on whether Obama was president or Trump was president. Why is that ? Because the president is just a figurehead and the real power is held by people whose names won't be seen in the news.
It's hard to know who the real terrorists even are. The US kills innocent people with drone strikes. The "enemy" kills innocent people with suicide bombs. Frankly I think the only real difference between the two sides is that one side is better funded and has access to weapons which use much more advanced technology. But I lived through Viet Nam and I know that technology won't win a war when the other side is committed like the Vietnamese were or the Afghans are.
Where is this all leading ? Supposedly the "good guys" won WWII. But having observed the behavior of the "good guys" over the past half century, I don't believe the good guys are good at all. The US has become the evil empire of the world. It's god damned depressing to be a citizen in a country which conducts itself in such a shameful manner.
And now the US wants to go after Assange, long after any damage Assange MAY have done has had whatever effect it is going to have. Why are they going after Assange ? To make sure EVERYONE ELSE knows that if you try to expose the truth, you will pay dearly.
America, home of the brave and land of the free ? Bullshit. The mere pretense that the US is free is enough to make me and anyone else who is paying attention puke.
Any of you idiots who want to call me "un-American" can go fuck yourselves. I know how things really are and if you don't that doesn't mean you know better, it means you're just an ignorant stupid schmuck, like most Americans are. So shut the fuck up and go watch your TV or play your video games, you fucking sheep.