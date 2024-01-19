Stories
iPhone Hack to Stop Ducking Around

posted by martyb on Friday January 25, @01:39AM   Printer-friendly
from the duck-you-very-much dept.
An Anonymous Coward writes:

iPhone users rejoice! A simple workaround has been found to allow your iPhone to recognise naughty words without autocorrecting them. The hack is to add a new contact to the phone with the lowercase version of the ducking word the ducking autocorrect keeps ducking up. Wash rinse repeat for any other word the iPhone auto-correct doesn't ducking like.

<sarcasm>Alternatively, switch to a real mobile OS like Android which has entirely different ways to disrespect its users.</sarcasm>

[Or adapt the quaint example so ably employed in this story submission. --Ed.]

  • (Score: 2) by drussell on Friday January 25, @01:54AM (1 child)

    by drussell (2678) on Friday January 25, @01:54AM (#791551) Journal

    You can't just add words to the phone's dictionary like has worked fine on every phone I've used in the past 20 years from even back in the earliest T9 days?

    Really, Apple? You need to add a contact?!

    All my phones have always known how to spell the work fuck since the first time it popped up as dual, and they also understand when I try to type something like FreeBSD.

    They even save it in the correct case, as was entered into the dictionary by simply pressing "spell"....

    Fail, Apple... That is a fail.

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday January 25, @02:01AM (1 child)

    by c0lo (156) on Friday January 25, @02:01AM (#791556)

    What the eff ducking means? (grin)

