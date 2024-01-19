iPhone users rejoice! A simple workaround has been found to allow your iPhone to recognise naughty words without autocorrecting them. The hack is to add a new contact to the phone with the lowercase version of the ducking word the ducking autocorrect keeps ducking up. Wash rinse repeat for any other word the iPhone auto-correct doesn't ducking like.

<sarcasm>Alternatively, switch to a real mobile OS like Android which has entirely different ways to disrespect its users.</sarcasm>

[Or adapt the quaint example so ably employed in this story submission. --Ed.]