iPhone users rejoice! A simple workaround has been found to allow your iPhone to recognise naughty words without autocorrecting them. The hack is to add a new contact to the phone with the lowercase version of the ducking word the ducking autocorrect keeps ducking up. Wash rinse repeat for any other word the iPhone auto-correct doesn't ducking like.
<sarcasm>Alternatively, switch to a real mobile OS like Android which has entirely different ways to disrespect its users.</sarcasm>
[Or adapt the quaint example so ably employed in this story submission. --Ed.]
(Score: 2) by drussell on Friday January 25, @01:54AM (1 child)
You can't just add words to the phone's dictionary like has worked fine on every phone I've used in the past 20 years from even back in the earliest T9 days?
Really, Apple? You need to add a contact?!
All my phones have always known how to spell the work fuck since the first time it popped up as dual, and they also understand when I try to type something like FreeBSD.
They even save it in the correct case, as was entered into the dictionary by simply pressing "spell"....
Fail, Apple... That is a fail.
(Score: 3, Funny) by drussell on Friday January 25, @01:56AM
work^Hd
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday January 25, @02:01AM (1 child)
What the eff ducking means? (grin)
(Score: 2) by RandomFactor on Friday January 25, @02:28AM
What the Dee...
Santa's lead reindeer is vaporized .001065 seconds sooner