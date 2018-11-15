sr.ht is a large, production-scale suite of web applications (I call them "mini-services", as they strike a balance between microservices and monolithic applications) which are built in Python with Flask. David Lord, one of the maintainers of Flask, reached out to me when he heard about sr.ht and saw that it was built with Flask. At his urging, I'd like to share the rationale behind the decision and how it's turned out in the long run.