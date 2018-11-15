Stories
Why I Chose Flask to Build sr.ht's Mini-Services

canopic jug writes:

Full-time Free/Libre and Open Source Software (FLOSS) developer Drew DeDvault has written a blog post about why he chose Flask for his version control system, sr.ht. sr.ht is similar to GitLab and GitHub but is 100% FLOSS and somewhat decentralized. People are both able and encouraged to host on their own machines. The web pages for the web interface average less that 10 KiB and contain neither tracking nor JavaScript.

sr.ht is a large, production-scale suite of web applications (I call them "mini-services", as they strike a balance between microservices and monolithic applications) which are built in Python with Flask. David Lord, one of the maintainers of Flask, reached out to me when he heard about sr.ht and saw that it was built with Flask. At his urging, I'd like to share the rationale behind the decision and how it's turned out in the long run.

The whole of sr.ht is now in public alpha.

  by Freeman (732) on Thursday January 31, @04:46PM

    by Freeman (732) on Thursday January 31, @04:46PM (#794577) Journal

    Pretty sure "decantralized" should read "decentralized".

    "I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11

  by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Thursday January 31, @05:20PM

    by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Thursday January 31, @05:20PM (#794596)

    Why I chose SoylentNews to promote my pet project.

  by progo (6356) on Thursday January 31, @05:36PM

    by progo (6356) on Thursday January 31, @05:36PM (#794606) Homepage

    The web pages for the web interface average less that 10 KiB and contain neither tracking nor JavaScript.

    And pages load FAST! This is an excellent example of what web based applications should look like. Fossil SCM is another interesting project in this space with a similar no-nonsense approach to web forms. It's a complete DVCS with built-in issue tracking and wiki pages with a web front-end all in one executable.

