Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

FBI, Air Force Investigators Mapped North Korean Botnet to Aid Shutdown

posted by mrpg on Saturday February 02, @04:22AM   Printer-friendly
from the lat-1-long-2 dept.
Security

upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984

FBI, Air Force investigators mapped North Korean botnet to aid shutdown

On January 30, the US Department of Justice announced that it had partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations to engage in a campaign to "map and further disrupt" a botnet tied to North Korean intelligence activities detailed in an indictment unsealed last September. Search warrants obtained by the FBI and AFOSI allowed the agencies to essentially join the botnet, creating servers that mimicked the beacons of the malware.

"While the Joanap botnet was identified years ago and can be defeated with antivirus software," said United States Attorney Nick Hanna, "we identified numerous unprotected computers that hosted the malware underlying the botnet. The search warrants and court orders announced today as part of our efforts to eradicate this botnet are just one of the many tools we will use to prevent cybercriminals from using botnets to stage damaging computer intrusions."

Original Submission


«  Vice Media Will Reorganize and Lay Off 10% of Staff
FBI, Air Force Investigators Mapped North Korean Botnet to Aid Shutdown | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.