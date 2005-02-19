Stories
Poor Sleep at Night, More Pain the Next Day

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday February 05, @11:44AM
from the get-more-zzzzzz dept.
Science

upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for Bytram

Poor sleep at night, more pain the next day

After one night of inadequate sleep, brain activity ramps up in pain-sensing regions while activity is scaled back in areas responsible for modulating how we perceive painful stimuli. This finding, published in JNeurosci, provides the first brain-based explanation for the well-established relationship between sleep and pain.

In two studies -- one in a sleep laboratory and the other online -- Matthew Walker and colleagues show how the brain processes pain differently when individuals are sleep deprived and how self-reported sleep quality and pain sensitivity can change night-to-night and day-to-day. When the researchers kept healthy young adults awake through the night in the lab, they observed increased activity in the primary somatosensory cortex and reduced activity in regions of the striatum and insula cortex during a pain sensitivity task.

Adam J. Krause, Aric A. Prather, Tor D. Wager, Martin A. Lindquist, Matthew P. Walker. The pain of sleep loss: A brain characterization in humans. The Journal of Neuroscience, 2019; 2408-18 DOI: 10.1523/JNEUROSCI.2408-18.2018

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by FatPhil on Tuesday February 05, @12:16PM

    by FatPhil (863) <pc-soylentNO@SPAMasdf.fi> on Tuesday February 05, @12:16PM (#796622) Homepage
    Thanks scientists for confirming what I've known to be true for years. Well, I'd have worded it differently - if you can by some fluke get a good night's sleep, then the regular pain here, here, and here seems to disappear, and the pain just there seems quite bearable.
    If vaccination works, then why doesn't eucharist protect kids against Christianity?
