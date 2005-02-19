19/02/05/2156249 story
One of the scourges of sane people everywhere and parents with sleeping children, shall soon be vanquished by Firefox. The next release should include the blocking of auto-playing video. "... by default, any site that tries to play video with audio will have that video playback blocked." Despite some of the annoying things Firefox has done in the past. They seem to still be doing things right. With Chrome recently, setting aim to disable ad-blockers. Firefox just keeps looking all the better.
posted by martyb on Tuesday February 05, @10:44PM
from the hallelujah,-it's-about-time dept.
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2019/02/firefox-to-block-noisy-autoplaying-video-in-next-release/
(Score: 3, Interesting) by RandomFactor on Tuesday February 05, @10:59PM
Every time I go there I futilely try to scroll through looking for those 3 pixels on the entire damned screen that don't kick off a blaring computer generated preview of a show until I finally break down and silence the tab.
This will be very welcome and make Netflix much much less annoying.
Santa's lead reindeer is vaporized .001065 seconds sooner