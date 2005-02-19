One of the scourges of sane people everywhere and parents with sleeping children, shall soon be vanquished by Firefox. The next release should include the blocking of auto-playing video. "... by default, any site that tries to play video with audio will have that video playback blocked." Despite some of the annoying things Firefox has done in the past. They seem to still be doing things right. With Chrome recently, setting aim to disable ad-blockers. Firefox just keeps looking all the better.

https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2019/02/firefox-to-block-noisy-autoplaying-video-in-next-release/

Original Submission