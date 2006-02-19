Stories
GameStop's Future in Question after Failing to Secure Buyout

posted by martyb on Wednesday February 06, @08:21AM   Printer-friendly
from the throw-the-dice dept.
Business

realDonaldTrump writes:

A long-standing brick-and-mortar game shop could be the latest victim of the digital age - and it could leave gamers out in the cold. We've seen the pattern before: the demise of a beloved retail chain due to the rise of online shopping, and the decline of in-store retail sales. Now it's happening to the country's biggest retail gaming chain, GameStop.

foxnews.com/tech/gamestops-future-in-question-after-failing-to-secure-buyout

The full statement from the company is available at GameStop Concludes Process to Pursue Sale of Company.

