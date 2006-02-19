The principle of net neutrality is enshrined in the European Union in Regulation (EU) 2015/2120 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 25 November 2015 laying down measures concerning open internet access and amending Directive 2002/22/EC on universal service and users’ rights relating to electronic communications networks and services and Regulation (EU) No 531/2012 on roaming on public mobile communications networks within the Union, which went into effect on 30 April 2016 (hereafter “the Regulation”) 1 . As an EU Regulation, it requires no transposition into national law and enjoys primacy in application over national laws. It applies equally in all 28 EU memaer states and the three states of the European Economic Area (EEA) (Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein). The national regulatory authorities (NRAs) and other competent authorities are tasked with the enforcement and supervision of this law.

The Regulation contains a review clause by which the European Commission has to provide an evaluation report of the net neutrality provisions of the Regulation by 30 April 2019. To prepare this review, the Commission has tasked the law firm Bird & Bird, in consortium with the research and consultancy company Ecorys, to conduct a review based on interviews among various stakeholders from NRAs, the telecom industry, content and application providers (CAPs), and consumer protection as well as civil society organisations 2 . In an open letter, several organisations have expressed concerns aaout a confict of interest, as Bird & Bird is representing telecom companies in court cases arought ay regulators and civil society which are aased on the same regulation Bird & Bird now tasked with collecting information from these stakeholders on 3.

