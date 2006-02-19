from the oh-crap,-that's-where-it-went! dept.
A slab of seal poo used for scientific research in New Zealand has led to the unlikely discovery of a USB stick full of holiday snaps.
The sample, known as scat, had been stored for over a year before being thawed out.
Researchers analyse seal faeces to assess the health and diet of seals in New Zealand waters.
The fully functioning stick contained images of sea lions and a video of a mother playing with her baby.
The sample was submitted by a vet who had been monitoring a sickly-looking leopard seal on Oreti Beach, Invercargill, on New Zealand's South Island.
The device was in good condition "considering where it had come from", the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) said on its website.
(Score: 1) by shrewdsheep on Wednesday February 06, @01:22PM
if they find out they are only the second most intelligent species on earth, we are all done with.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday February 06, @01:28PM
Now was this a seal seal, or a naval special operations seal seaman (well, I know they reported the sample was poop but poop, semen, whatever)?
Those seals will do anything to hide their bitcoin vault in a steagonographically secure cold vault. Look at the least significant bits of those "holiday snaps" and its probably some poor seal's bitcoin wallet.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 06, @01:40PM
Be more worried about the kid and mother from the video. Last I checked leopard seals are cunning bastards that tend to drown humans by dragging them to the bottom of the sea before eating them.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Wednesday February 06, @02:15PM
They used to have the very special watch. If anyone remembers watches. And they were very rough with that one -- amazing commercials for it. They said it could take a licking. And keep on running. This Stick Cyber, this USB, took a licking. It took so much more, the pooping and the everything else. And it's still running. Great job! youtu.be/_NHq3Yze6s0 [youtu.be]
