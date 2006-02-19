A slab of seal poo used for scientific research in New Zealand has led to the unlikely discovery of a USB stick full of holiday snaps.

The sample, known as scat, had been stored for over a year before being thawed out.

Researchers analyse seal faeces to assess the health and diet of seals in New Zealand waters.

The fully functioning stick contained images of sea lions and a video of a mother playing with her baby.

The sample was submitted by a vet who had been monitoring a sickly-looking leopard seal on Oreti Beach, Invercargill, on New Zealand's South Island.

The device was in good condition "considering where it had come from", the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) said on its website.