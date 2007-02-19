from the Domino-Theory-in-Practice dept.
https://www.npr.org/sections/thesalt/2019/02/07/691979417/is-fear-driving-sales-of-dicamba-proof-soybeans
The biggest, most valuable new technology on Midwestern farms these days is a new family of soybean seeds. But some farmers say they're buying these seeds partly out of fear.
A new lawsuit claims that the company Monsanto, now owned by Bayer, violated antitrust laws when it introduced the seeds. Bayer is asking the court to dismiss the complaint.
The seeds go by the trade name Xtend. They're worth an estimated billion dollars a year to Bayer.
For those who don't want to read or listen to the story, the short summary is as follows: Dicamba is an herbicide used as a weed killer. It is thought to spread far outside its targeted area. (Many academics and scientists say that is proven fact, Bayer disagrees, but irrespective of the truth of the matter, many farmers think it does.) Therefore after one farmer decides to use these seeds and herbicide, their neighbors need to use the same seeds out of fear of losing their crop to dicamba. Now this farmer can use dicamba as well and has no reason not to, so they do so, and the cycle repeats.
Resistance is... futile?
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday February 08, @12:52AM (3 children)
If Monsanto wasn't, for very good reasons, up with Big Cable in the hate rankings, we'd consider a simple question : How much do crop yields improve by using Dicamba ?
The second question would be : "wait, didn't the Trump China Trade war cause a soybean market glut?"
Both question would help us evaluate whether the actual risks caused by the excessive volatility of Dicamba, and the uncertainty about toxicity (because the predecessor patent-expiring RoundUp does turn out to cause cancers, surprise surprise), are worth the risk.
I'm tempted to think the the answer to that last point is no. But I'm sure people will disagree.
(Score: 2) by black6host on Friday February 08, @01:07AM (2 children)
Well, it appears that Dicamba is most toxic when ingested, so no worries :) /s
Of course coffee is either bad for you or good for you depending on the day so I'm not sure we'll ever know the truth.
I do realize, as you've pointed out, that there are trade offs with respect to technology and the benefits it brings vs. the damage that can be done. When the decisions are made by those who control the purse strings (lobbying, court action, etc.) I tend to be skeptical as hell. I wonder if Bayer shouldn't team up with Dow Chemical and create something truly worthy...
(Score: 2) by black6host on Friday February 08, @01:08AM
Sorry, forgot the link re: Dicamba
http://npic.orst.edu/factsheets/dicamba_gen.html [orst.edu]
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday February 08, @01:21AM
Monsanto-Dow-Comcast (MDC?)
"No more fearing the illegal Chinese organ harvesters, our products rot of all your insides"
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Friday February 08, @01:01AM
In summary, it seems that Monsanto-by-another-name is aiding and abetting pollution of the environment, and extorting money out of the victims.
Yup, that's the Monsanto we all know and love.
Is Bill Gates still an investor (via his oh-so-humanitarian "charitable" foundation)?
If vaccination works, then why doesn't eucharist protect kids against Christianity?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 08, @01:05AM
public risk
private profit.
...
profit!