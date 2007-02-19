The team behind the pocket-sized Raspberry Pi computer is opening its first high street store in the city where it was invented.

In a move bucking the online retail trend, the company will open an "experimental space" in Cambridge.

The firm will also now offer a new starter kit of parts - to accompany the popular tiny computer.

Founder Eben Upton said he hoped the shop would attract customers who were "curious" about the brand.

The store opens in Cambridge's Grand Arcade shopping centre on Thursday.

It will offer merchandise and advice on the use of the popular computer, which measures 3.4in by 2.1in (8.6cm by 5.3cm) and is designed to encourage people to try coding and programming.