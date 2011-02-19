19/02/11/0141204 story
posted by martyb on Monday February 11, @04:37AM
from the pennies-from-heaven dept.
from the pennies-from-heaven dept.
Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy is poised to sign a “rain tax” bill passed by the state legislature Jan. 31 — and Republicans and lots of taxpayers are howling with rage.
“Every time you think there’s nothing left to tax, we come up with something else,” Assemblyman Hal Wirths (R-Morris-Sussex) exploded during a debate on the measure.
“It’s just never-ending down here.”
The law allows each of the state’s 565 municipalities to set up its own public stormwater utility. The new bureaucracies will build and manage sewer systems to treat pollutant-filled stormwater runoff.
https://nypost.com/2019/02/09/new-jersey-wants-to-tax-the-rain/
New Jersey Wants to Tax the Rain | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 3, Informative) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday February 11, @05:07AM (3 children)
This is about taxing businesses that lay down asphalt parking lots so large that they overload the sewage system. In other words, it's about taxing companies that externalize the problem they create onto the taxpaying community. The tax sounds fair to me.
(Score: 2) by qzm on Monday February 11, @05:27AM (1 child)
And yet it will mostly be applied to private individuals, while those large business will be exempt because 'job creation'.
I guess you find that fair?
(Score: 2) by sjames on Monday February 11, @05:34AM
So don't grant the breaks.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Monday February 11, @05:31AM
This. Businesses that absolutely expect me to pay them if I want to take something from their store figure they don't need to pay if they damage the environment, film at 11.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 11, @05:42AM
You weren't allowed to use rain barrels because it was feared it would deplete the groundwater. That law was rescinded.