When Mars Petcare launched its first DNA test for dogs, in 2007, you could only get it through a vet. The breed-mix test required a blood draw, and Mars thought vets could help interpret the results for inquiring dog owners. But veterinarians, it turned out, weren't so keen on newfangled DNA tests then.

"We struggled with vets," says Angela Hughes, the veterinary-genetics research manager at Mars' Wisdom Health division. "There's a lot of demand out there, but sometimes the vet is a little more a hindrance than a help." So in 2009, after a technical change that allowed Mars to extract DNA from saliva instead of from blood, the company switched gears: It sold its Wisdom Panel test directly to customers.

Since then, the direct-to-dog-owner market has become bigger and more crowded: Embark, DNA My Dog, and Paw Print Genetics are just a few of the other companies eager to ship a cheek swab straight to your door.

[...] It can be tough for veterinarians to figure out what to do with these DNA results—especially when some test providers are scrupulous and others less so. "It's a little bit of a perfect storm of a slightly Wild West behavior," Aimee Llewellyn-Zaidi says. "Who are these genetic-test providers? There's no standards. There's no regulations. There's no independent assessing body." Llewellyn-Zaidi is the project director for the Harmonization of Genetic Testing for Dogs, a genetic database attempting to bring some order to the world of dog-DNA tests for health. "Veterinarians are rushing to catch up," she says. "Consumers are just going ahead and using the tests."