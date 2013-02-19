from the how-many-nanoseconds-is-50-meters? dept.
Cosemi Launches USB 3.1 Gen 2 Hybrid Active Optical Cable: Up to 50 Meters of USB
Cosemi has introduced the industry's first USB 3.1 Gen 2 hybrid active optical cables (hAOC), which enable USB connectivity over distances upwards of 50 meters. The cables will be available with various connectors and therefore will be able to address various applications.
As you might guess from the name, Cosemi's USB 3.1 Gen 2 hybrid active optical cables use fiber optics for data transfers, which is further paired with copper wires for control and power. The data portion of the cable is fully USB SuperSpeed+ capable, meaning it can transfer 10Gbps in each direction. [Notably], since hAOCs can power themselves, unlike other solutions they do not need any extension boxes or repeaters, making them simpler and more reliable. Using fiber for the data channel also means that the cables are more resistant against EM and RF interference, which is particularly important for medical applications.
The manufacturer plans to offer hAOCs with various types of connectors, including USB Type-A to USB Type-A, USB Type-A to USB Type-C, as well as USB Type-C to USB Type-C, with A-to-C cables being the first type out the door. And while the cables are best geared for high bandwidth applications, like copper USB 3.1 Gen 2 cables, the hybrid active optical cables are backwards compatible with the USB 2.0 spec.
I'd buy one for $5.
(Score: 5, Funny) by RandomFactor on Wednesday February 13, @11:35AM (1 child)
and let slip the data on glass...
Santa's lead reindeer is vaporized .001065 seconds sooner
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @01:10PM
you got mail. it's stored on a floating atoll ...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @12:22PM (4 children)
Until you remember that it's 50 meters of fiber usb cord. That shit will stop working as soon as the first fool not paying attention trips over it and puts a kink in the fiber. Might be nice for some cheap and fast Ethernet-over-USB though?
(Score: 2) by isostatic on Wednesday February 13, @02:05PM (1 child)
Might be nice for some cheap and fast Ethernet-over-USB though?
It's not nice and won't be cheap. Run some cat5 for 50m, it'll cost you about $10. If you want 10G, run a 50m fibre, it'll still be cheaper than this.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @06:55PM
Won't be cheaper when you have to buy new NICs to use it. 10Gb Ethernet is crazy expensive, and fiber NICs are too.
(Score: 2) by TrentDavey on Wednesday February 13, @04:38PM (1 child)
When I worked making optical combiners/splitters (you can't just screw two or three cables together under a shared screw terminal) as a demo I saw fiber tied in a tight knot and still perform fine. And this was single mode, very small core fiber.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday February 13, @06:16PM
Under 5cm bend diameter (1 inch bend radius for the challenged), off-the-shelf fiber will not like you and losses will happen exponentially as the radius shrinks (light leaks, plus core damage). Sure, you can make a knot, but that fiber won't ever work the same. Reliability depends on your optical budget and optical return loss requirements.
Some specialty fibers can bend much tighter safely, but you wouldn't use those for multi-km links. Last I checked, they were also expensive.
Tradeoffs...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @12:24PM (8 children)
50.0 m/(299792458 m/s) = 167 nanoseconds. Probably a bit more than that but that's sort of the lower limit.
(Score: 4, Informative) by BsAtHome on Wednesday February 13, @12:42PM (7 children)
At a refractive index of ~1.5 it would be about 2e8 m/s (or about 250 ns for 50m). But you need to look at round-trip too. For optimal transfers, you will need some good windowed protocols.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @02:59PM (6 children)
i can't believe that a serial connection is running over fiber. we've come a long way since rs-232 connectors were the common denominator across consumer platforms.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @03:23PM (5 children)
Cough, TOSLINK [wikipedia.org] 1983, cough, cough.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Wednesday February 13, @04:06PM (4 children)
We've also taken big steps back. Twisted pair has been used for decades. Greatly increases the range by canceling out the interference that adjacent wires can produce in one another. It's why Ethernet can handle 100m, while USB can't swing more than a piddly 5m, if USB 2. (USB 3 is limited to just 3m.) But they wouldn't use twisted pair for USB. Costs a little more, so they wouldn't do it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @05:43PM (3 children)
USB specifications has mandatory differential twisted pair.
Won't find many cables to use neither a twisted pair nor the mandatory wire gauge though.
Then actual USB length problem most people have is due to the voltage drop.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Wednesday February 13, @06:25PM (2 children)
Ah, my mistake. USB does indeed have twisted pair. It was the RS-232 serial port standard, with those ribbon cables, that was too cheap to use twisted pair.
(Score: 2) by pipedwho on Wednesday February 13, @06:49PM (1 child)
RS-422 and RS-485 were the balanced cable standards that made use of twisted pair. For low speed short range signalling between a terminal/computer and a modem, unbalanced signalling was fine and simplified the cabling that already needed to carry quite a few other ancillary signals like RTS/CTS/DTR/DSR/CD/RI/TX/RX/etc.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Wednesday February 13, @07:52PM
Good lord you guys are nerds!
I mean that in the kindest way possible, in case you weren't sure. ;-)