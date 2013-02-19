from the gaining-interest dept.
Previous Liberty Street Economics analysis and New York Fed research addressed the potential implications for the United States if the dollar's global role changed, noting that the currency might not retain its dominance forever. This post checks the status of the dollar, considering whether any erosion in the dollar's international standing has occurred. The evidence to date is that the dollar remains the world's dominant currency by broad margins. Alternatives have not gained extensive traction, albeit this does not rule out potential future pressures.
[...] Major developments pertinent for the current international financial architecture include the introduction of the euro in 2000, China's rising status in the global economy, and post financial crisis changes in the U.S. policy and financial environment. Various additional policy and operational developments have had and will have the potential to alter the desirability of using U.S. dollars.
[...] After its introduction in 2000, the euro saw its status as an international currency deepen, peak around 2003, and decline in the aftermath of the global financial and euro-area crises amid slower growth in the euro area and uneven progress toward reaching a fuller financial and economic union.
[...] The international use of China's currency has risen with the importance of China in global output, official investments to improve China's institutions and governance, and deliberate promotional steps by the Chinese government.
[...] Potentially working against the international use of dollars are: a decline in correspondent banking, where banks seek out other banks to provide services on their behalf (occurring as banks de-risk); higher fiscal imbalances in the United States, to the extent that concerns rise about fiscal deficits and debt burden sustainability; and policy actions that could weaken international trade and financial ties.
[...] Cryptocurrencies, set up to challenge the conventional structure of payments in official currencies
https://libertystreeteconomics.newyorkfed.org/2019/02/the-us-dollars-global-roles-where-do-things-stand.html
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @01:35PM (4 children)
Euro, Yuan, Bitcoin?
What about silver or gold?
(Score: 4, Interesting) by isostatic on Wednesday February 13, @04:53PM (1 child)
Gold is a terrible currency.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Wednesday February 13, @06:08PM
It's a terrible currency unless you're the person who controls the gold mines.
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 2) by richtopia on Wednesday February 13, @05:14PM
EUR: was a serious contender until the European debt crisis (Greece)
GBP: Brexit
CNY: China's controls over the currency is not conducive to a reserve currency. This could change in the future. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Renminbi#International_reserve_currency [wikipedia.org]
JPY: Deflation worries
CAD: Heavy dependence on oil
These quick comments do not fully capture the situation. However, USD will remain popular for years thanks to it being so engrained into international trade already.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @07:03PM
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Rich on Wednesday February 13, @01:57PM (2 children)
I ordered some PCBs from manufacturing houses in Shenzhen, from Euroland. They all seem to prefer US Dollars by PayPal (but accepted my classic wire transfer). Strange enough. Thinking about it, the Chinese could easily set up a payment factoring shop in Europe that does a direct-to-yuan conversion for these kinds of transactions, and cut out PayPal. Locally, with Alipay, they already seem to be as cashless as it gets. Maybe the PayPal fees for the Chinese are just a fraction of what they are in the West, so they have no urge switching?!
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday February 13, @02:59PM
China knows very well that it must make trade with the west easy and painless.
One such way to do that would be to drop a dump-truck load of money onto the driveways of a few choice PayPal execs.
Another would be to... uh... "entertain" them.
(Score: 2) by legont on Wednesday February 13, @05:19PM
Once they set it up, you will keep some of the Chinese currency. (This is, BTW, on a small scale, a way to being a reserve currency). However, this road has huge economic consequences. For example, China would have to print more money than their citizens need so you can keep some. This means budget and trade deficit on one hand, and "unearned" extra income for Chinese folks on the other. So far China is not willing to do it. One day they will and that day will change the world.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @04:17PM (3 children)
How important is it to have the lead currency, when by now the US controls access to the huge US market, physical access to the western hemisphere, and has full control authority over SWIFT, which banks use to transfer funds?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @04:42PM (2 children)
Good question.
If the dollar loses its primacy, alternatives to SWIFT become a lot more attractive, so right there is one thing.
If the dollar loses its primacy, the US debt becomes a lot trickier to handle, thus affecting the US military budget and dominance. That's a pretty big deal.
If the dollar loses its primacy, the US market (and the flood of dollars that it can provide) becomes a lot less valuable. That's kind of a big deal.
Hope this helps.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @06:54PM (1 child)
Interesting points.
1) Why build an alternative to SWIFT? It works well enough.
2) The US dollar is part of this package, the other is being an assertive leader to our satellites and making them buy our military hardware.
3) Less valuable, but at ~300m first world consumers, impossible to ignore, and far more attractive than countries like Russia or Iran. Even with a declining dollar, the US could still sanction countries and companies that trade with our political enemies.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @07:27PM
Here is how it works:
1) The money supply is *always* increasing. They target a magic number (made up by some australian dude) of 2% per year.
2) The "new money" is given to special corporations called "Primary Dealers" [wikipedia.org].
3) The primary dealers get to spend (eg, literally or use as collateral for new loans) this new money before prices have dropped to account for more dollars in existence.
4) The larger set of people/corps who get those loans/cash from the primary dealers also get this advantage, but then prices of adjusted somewhat.
5) The next set get less advantage, etc.
6) This new money tends to get spent in the US first.
7) The last thing to rise due to the new money are wages and fixed incomes (pensions), but even those people in the US do get some (much reduced) benefit over the rest of the world due to number 6.
I'm not even making a judgement on whether this system is better/worse than others. However, it is obvious to see this "tickle down" system is designed for the rich to get relatively richer. Any politician who complains about that (e.g., the "1%") without mentioning where money comes from is either a liar or has no idea what they are talking about.