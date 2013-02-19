Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Greenland May Have Another Massive Crater Hiding Under its Ice

posted by janrinok on Wednesday February 13, @02:21PM   Printer-friendly
from the peek-a-boo dept.
Science

upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for Bytram

Greenland may have another massive crater hiding under its ice

Greenland's ice may be hiding more than one crater left by long-ago meteorite impacts.

An analysis of satellite and airborne images of the topography beneath the ice sheet has revealed a large, craterlike structure buried beneath two kilometers of ice. It's just 183 kilometers southeast of Hiawatha, another possible large impact crater described in November (SN: 12/8/18, p. 6). The newfound bowl-shaped object is about 36.5 kilometers across, slightly larger than the 31-kilometer-wide Hiawatha depression, researchers report online February 11 in Geophysical Research Letters.

Like Hiawatha, the new feature consists of a ring-shaped rim surrounding a depression with a peak at its center — consistent with a crater carved out by the impact of a large meteorite, says coauthor Joseph MacGregor, a glaciologist with NASA's Operation IceBridge. Unlike Hiawatha, there's little chance of collecting geologic data from the new structure to confirm or deny an extraterrestrial origin: Instead of sitting at the edge of the ice sheet, the new depression is closer to the center of the ice.

[...] "It's simply not that unusual," says coauthor William Bottke, a planetary scientist at the Southwest Research Institute in Boulder, Colo. Scientists already know of two such pairs — one in Ukraine and another in Canada — but, statistically, a third pair is plausible too, Bottke says.

Original Submission


«  Xiaomi E-Scooter Remotely Hackable | Björn Brembs on Scholarly Publishing: New Should Not Trump True  »
Greenland May Have Another Massive Crater Hiding Under its Ice | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @04:36PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @04:36PM (#800625)

    fucking reinventing unix m$ style!

  • (Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday February 13, @05:47PM (1 child)

    by looorg (578) on Wednesday February 13, @05:47PM (#800667)

    Are we sure it's not the Aliens and there landing zones? Aliens vs Predator happened around there somewhere didn't it ...

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @07:30PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @07:30PM (#800704)

    These are just bubbles that formed under the ice and pushed down the earth. Crack open a hard boiled egg and there is always a crater-like region.

(1)