Great White Shark Genome Sequenced

Shark DNA could help cure cancer and age-related illnesses in humans

The first map of great whites sharks' DNA has revealed "mutations" that protect the animals against cancer and other illnesses.

Scientists hope more research could help apply the findings to treating age-related illnesses in humans.

Great whites also have the ability to repair their own DNA - something we can't do.

The research was carried out by a team of scientists at the Save Our Seas Foundation Shark Research Centre at Nova Southeastern University in Florida.

Half man, half shark.

Also at Nova Southeastern University.

White shark genome reveals ancient elasmobranch adaptations associated with wound healing and the maintenance of genome stability (DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1819778116) (DX)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 20, @01:19AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 20, @01:19AM (#803800)

    If they don't have the genes for the frickin' laser, the work isn't complete yet.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 20, @01:27AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 20, @01:27AM (#803802)

    Great whites also have the ability to repair their own DNA - something we can't do.

    Interesting, did not know that humans had no way of repairing their DNA.

(1)