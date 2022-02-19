Stories
Snow writes:

Grand Canyon tourists exposed for years to radiation in museum building, safety manager says

For nearly two decades at the Grand Canyon, tourists, employees, and children on tours passed by three paint buckets stored in the National Park's museum collection building, unaware that they were being exposed to radiation.

Although federal officials learned last year that the 5-gallon containers were brimming with uranium ore, then removed the radioactive specimens, the park's safety director alleges nothing was done to warn park workers or the public that they might have been exposed to unsafe levels of radiation.

In a rogue email sent to all Park Service employees on Feb. 4, Elston "Swede" Stephenson — the safety, health and wellness manager — described the alleged cover-up as "a top management failure" and warned of possible health consequences.

[...] Stephenson said the containers were stored next to a taxidermy exhibit, where children on tours sometimes stopped for presentations, sitting next to uranium for 30 minutes or more. By his calculation, those children could have received radiation dosages in excess of federal safety standards within three seconds, and adults could have suffered dangerous exposure in less than a half-minute.

Also at NPR.

  • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Friday February 22, @03:46AM (5 children)

    by Snotnose (1623) on Friday February 22, @03:46AM (#804853)

    This has been denounced on several news and web sites for almost a week now. No tourists were endangered, fly from LA to NYC and you got more radiation.

    Seriously editors, can't you keep up?

    • (Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday February 22, @03:55AM (3 children)

      by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Friday February 22, @03:55AM (#804859) Homepage Journal

      Fair enough, we'll dock their pay. Seriously though, failures to know everything under the sun can be taken care of in comments when they happen. No need to get your panties in a twist about the occasional dropped ball.

      • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Friday February 22, @03:59AM (2 children)

        by Snotnose (1623) on Friday February 22, @03:59AM (#804862)

        I really really hate to say this. But maybe read /. Or foxnews?

        Honestly, this greenlight is such a fail I don't know what to say.

        • (Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday February 22, @04:12AM

          by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Friday February 22, @04:12AM (#804868) Homepage Journal

          It happens. I mean it's not like we ran with two fake racism stories inside a month like most of the media but we still flub one now and then. That's when "haha, dumbasses" comments come in useful. Like now, the eds have been alerted and it'll be taken care of when one of them can manage the time.

        • (Score: 1) by khallow on Friday February 22, @04:14AM

          by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Friday February 22, @04:14AM (#804869) Journal
          You've fixed the problem. I don't think it's that big a failure. I know that uranium ore isn't that serious a radiation hazard, especially for the brief periods of time mentioned, but I don't expect SN editors to instinctively know that.

    • (Score: 2) by pipedwho on Friday February 22, @04:00AM

      by pipedwho (2032) on Friday February 22, @04:00AM (#804863)

      It's not the tourists that need to be worried, it's the employees that were there 8+ hours a day for years, and potentially sitting on top of the bins for a rest every few hours.

