from the public-sievert dept.
Grand Canyon tourists exposed for years to radiation in museum building, safety manager says
For nearly two decades at the Grand Canyon, tourists, employees, and children on tours passed by three paint buckets stored in the National Park's museum collection building, unaware that they were being exposed to radiation.
Although federal officials learned last year that the 5-gallon containers were brimming with uranium ore, then removed the radioactive specimens, the park's safety director alleges nothing was done to warn park workers or the public that they might have been exposed to unsafe levels of radiation.
In a rogue email sent to all Park Service employees on Feb. 4, Elston "Swede" Stephenson — the safety, health and wellness manager — described the alleged cover-up as "a top management failure" and warned of possible health consequences.
[...] Stephenson said the containers were stored next to a taxidermy exhibit, where children on tours sometimes stopped for presentations, sitting next to uranium for 30 minutes or more. By his calculation, those children could have received radiation dosages in excess of federal safety standards within three seconds, and adults could have suffered dangerous exposure in less than a half-minute.
Also at NPR.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Friday February 22, @03:46AM (5 children)
This has been denounced on several news and web sites for almost a week now. No tourists were endangered, fly from LA to NYC and you got more radiation.
Seriously editors, can't you keep up?
If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday February 22, @03:55AM (3 children)
Fair enough, we'll dock their pay. Seriously though, failures to know everything under the sun can be taken care of in comments when they happen. No need to get your panties in a twist about the occasional dropped ball.
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Friday February 22, @03:59AM (2 children)
I really really hate to say this. But maybe read /. Or foxnews?
Honestly, this greenlight is such a fail I don't know what to say.
If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday February 22, @04:12AM
It happens. I mean it's not like we ran with two fake racism stories inside a month like most of the media but we still flub one now and then. That's when "haha, dumbasses" comments come in useful. Like now, the eds have been alerted and it'll be taken care of when one of them can manage the time.
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday February 22, @04:14AM
(Score: 2) by pipedwho on Friday February 22, @04:00AM
It's not the tourists that need to be worried, it's the employees that were there 8+ hours a day for years, and potentially sitting on top of the bins for a rest every few hours.