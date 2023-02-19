Cybercriminals attacking banks and financial organizations use their foothold in a compromised infrastructure to gain access to similar targets in other regions or countries.

In a report released today and shared with BleepingComputer, international security company Group-IB specialized in preventing cyber attacks describes a so called cross-border domino-effect that can lead to spreading an infection beyond the initial target. The report is based on information from incident response work conducted in 2018 by the company's team of computer forensics experts.

The incident response activities at various financial institutions revealed that in some cases the attacker used their access to send emails to other banks and payment systems.

"So the threat actor definitely carried out attacks beyond its initial targets," a company representative told us.