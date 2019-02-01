Cryptographer Derek Zimmer at Private Internet Access' blog has a three-part series on the National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST) and its second round of review for candidate algorithms for post-quantum cryptography. After a general audience introduction to what post-quantum cryptography is, he writes about the selection process used by NIST to eventually settle on a pair of algoritms. After several rounds, there will be only two algorithms selected. One will be for asymmetric public-key encryption, and the other will be for digital signatures. Parts 2 and 3 of his posts summarize each candidate algorithm individually.

