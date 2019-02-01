Stories
NIST Round 2 and Post-Quantum Cryptography, Parts 1-3

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday February 27, @06:01AM
from the new-age-crypto dept.
canopic jug writes:

Cryptographer Derek Zimmer at Private Internet Access' blog has a three-part series on the National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST) and its second round of review for candidate algorithms for post-quantum cryptography. After a general audience introduction to what post-quantum cryptography is, he writes about the selection process used by NIST to eventually settle on a pair of algoritms. After several rounds, there will be only two algorithms selected. One will be for asymmetric public-key encryption, and the other will be for digital signatures. Parts 2 and 3 of his posts summarize each candidate algorithm individually.

NIST Round 2 and Post-Quantum Cryptography (part 1)
NIST Round 2 and Post-Quantum Cryptography – The New Asymmetric Algorithms (part 2)
NIST Round 2 and Post-Quantum Cryptography – The New Asymmetric Algorithms (part 3)

  • (Score: 2) by pipedwho on Wednesday February 27, @06:57AM

    by pipedwho (2032) on Wednesday February 27, @06:57AM (#807495)

    The article is wrong. The SHAs are not being replaced. The Standard Hash algorithms are not vulnerable to QC attacks (any more than AES is). These new algorithms replace the current crop of digital signature schemes (which take a SHA has as their input) and the Key Exchange methods.

