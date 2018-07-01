Last week, Arizona Public Service (APS) announced that it would procure 850 megawatts of battery storage by 2025. APS, which is the largest utility in the southwestern state, also said it would add at least 100 MW of solar power to its grid by 2025.

According to Utility Dive, 450MW of that battery storage will be deployed by 2021, with a total of 1200 megawatt-hours of energy. The additional 400MW will be built before 2025, but the duration of those batteries is not yet confirmed. APS's statement notes that the new battery capacity will be built at existing solar plants.

The announcement is one of the largest made by a utility for battery storage. In July of last year, California's PG&E signed similarly large deals with Tesla, Vistra/Dynegy, and Hummingbird Energy Storage. Invenergy and AES will work with APS to provide the batteries in Arizona.

According to APS, the 100MW of new solar that will be built will be paired with 100MW/300 MWh of battery storage from the 2021 pool of deployments.

[...] Interestingly, APS also announced a new Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with a 463 MW natural gas plant owned by Calpine. But APS noted in its statement that "instead of a traditional 20-year contract, the purchase agreement with Calpine is seven years, allowing APS the flexibility to take advantage of cleaner technologies in the future as they mature."