US Bans Lithium Batteries from Plane Cargo Holds to Limit Explosion Risk

Friday March 01, @11:06AM
canopic jug writes:

The US is banning lithium batteries from cargo holds. The result will mean that all your phones, tablets, computers, music players, games consoles, and other rechargeable devices must be carried in hand luggage and tipped out onto trays to go through the metal detectors. Expect longer lines.

  • (Score: 2) by FatPhil on Friday March 01, @11:30AM (2 children)

    by FatPhil (863) <reversethis-{if.fdsa} {ta} {tnelyos-cp}> on Friday March 01, @11:30AM (#808635) Homepage
    The last time I flew, without hold luggage, I was told I *had to* put my laptop in the hold, because of its lithium battery.

    Time before that, metal cutlery was shown as one of the things that's illegal to take through security, and I ate at a restaurant with metal cutlery only minutes later.

    The retard runs deep when it comes to airports.
    • (Score: 3, Insightful) by canopic jug on Friday March 01, @11:34AM (1 child)

      by canopic jug (3949) on Friday March 01, @11:34AM (#808638)

      The circus you were party to when subjected to air travel is not even a little about safety.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 01, @11:57AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 01, @11:57AM (#808644)

        I haven't flown for awhile but heard when wifi goes down on a flight all the millennials leave their seats to attack anyone reading paperback or hardcover books. They get angry that others are being unfairly entertained while they were denied on their devices. So banning books on flights is probably next.

