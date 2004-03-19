Stories
Chicago Is Sinking. Here's What That Means for Lake Michigan and the Midwest

posted by martyb on Monday March 04, @09:11PM   Printer-friendly
from the shit-don't-flow-uphill dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

Phys.org:

The sightlines at Wrigley Field, the panorama from Navy Pier, the vantage points at the Adler Planetarium observatory—all structures built more than 100 years ago—are at least 4 inches lower now.

In the northern United States and Canada, areas that once were depressed under the tremendous weight of a massive ice sheet are springing back up while others are sinking. The Chicago area and parts of southern Lake Michigan, where glaciers disappeared 10,000 years ago, are sinking about 4 to 8 inches each century.

One or 2 millimeters a year might not seem like a lot, but "over a decade that's a centimeter. Over 50 years, now, you're talking several inches," said Daniel Roman, chief geodesist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. "It's a slow process, but it's a persistent one."

While Chicago's dipping is gradual, this dynamic could eventually redefine flood plains and work against household sewer pipes that slope downward to the sewer main.

The subsidance could be after-effects of the disappearance of the ice sheet that once covered the area, or because the city is the location of the Hellmouth.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday March 04, @09:28PM (3 children)

    by bob_super (1357) on Monday March 04, @09:28PM (#809983)

    Sinking ? That ain't sinking, that's merely a drift.
    Honsu moved by 2.4m in about 6 minutes in 2011.
    Top that or stop talking like it's a big deal !
    If the river starts going the other way again, you can call that news...

  • (Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 04, @09:33PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 04, @09:33PM (#809986)

    Not enough sand.

