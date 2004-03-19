from the shit-don't-flow-uphill dept.
The sightlines at Wrigley Field, the panorama from Navy Pier, the vantage points at the Adler Planetarium observatory—all structures built more than 100 years ago—are at least 4 inches lower now.
In the northern United States and Canada, areas that once were depressed under the tremendous weight of a massive ice sheet are springing back up while others are sinking. The Chicago area and parts of southern Lake Michigan, where glaciers disappeared 10,000 years ago, are sinking about 4 to 8 inches each century.
One or 2 millimeters a year might not seem like a lot, but "over a decade that's a centimeter. Over 50 years, now, you're talking several inches," said Daniel Roman, chief geodesist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. "It's a slow process, but it's a persistent one."
While Chicago's dipping is gradual, this dynamic could eventually redefine flood plains and work against household sewer pipes that slope downward to the sewer main.
The subsidance could be after-effects of the disappearance of the ice sheet that once covered the area, or because the city is the location of the Hellmouth.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday March 04, @09:28PM (3 children)
Sinking ? That ain't sinking, that's merely a drift.
Honsu moved by 2.4m in about 6 minutes in 2011.
Top that or stop talking like it's a big deal !
If the river starts going the other way again, you can call that news...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 04, @09:52PM
Considering a good portion of the city are up on stilts...
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Monday March 04, @09:54PM (1 child)
Yeah, the problem with earthquakes is that they don't move the whole island. [stuff.co.nz]
Bits of the South Island moved 5 metres in about 90 seconds during 2016. The bits that didn't want to come all fell over.
There is also the statement that
No, centimetres don't turn into inches if you leave them lying about the place long enough.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Monday March 04, @09:57PM
They do if they thrust-fault their way from Canada into the US, eh.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 04, @09:33PM
Not enough sand.