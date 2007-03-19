from the electric-dreams dept.
Capturing bacteria that eat and breathe electricity
[...] Voila! They had succeeded in capturing their prey – heat-loving bacteria that "breathe" electricity through the solid carbon surface of the electrodes.
The WSU team, in collaboration with colleagues from Montana State University, published their research detailing the multiple bacterial communities they found in the Journal of Power Sources.
"This was the first time such bacteria were collected in situ in an extreme environment like an alkaline hot spring," said Mohamed, adding that temperatures in the springs ranged from about 110 to nearly 200 degrees Fahrenheit.
These tiny creatures are not merely of academic interest.
They may hold a key to solving some of the biggest challenges facing humanity – environmental pollution and sustainable energy. Such bacteria can “eat” pollution by converting toxic pollutants into less harmful substances and generating electricity in the process.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday March 07, @09:18AM
Why is this interesting?
Because of the bacteria? Geobacter [wikipedia.org] is known for quite a long time to do these things, including the use in [nih.gov] microbial fuel/electrolysis cells [wikipedia.org] and/or bioremediation [wikipedia.org]. Here's somebody that studied them for 30 years [umass.edu]
Because they "captured" it? It's not like that bacteria would run fast or be an aggressive beast.
Ah, I know. Because they still managed to find "four pristine pools of hot water" (TFA quote) in Yellowstone Park, that can be the only rational explanation.
Or, maybe... is it because the millennials don't know how to read and the older scientific articles weren't yet converted in audio-book format?