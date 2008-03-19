Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Code Jumper Gives Blind and Visually Impaired Children the Tools to Code

posted by martyb on Friday March 08, @12:59AM   Printer-friendly
from the plug-and-play dept.
Software

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

"You know how haunted houses have creaky doors or creepy monsters? I made the story go real loud, but real slow to make it seem scary," Tariq Trowell, a seven-year-old at Breckinridge-Franklin Elementary in Louisville, KY who is visually impaired, tells me.

Tariq is talking about using Code Jumper, a coding language developed by Microsoft for children who are blind or visually impaired. Different from computer-based programming languages such as Python and C++, Code Jumper is an educational tool comprised of modular, physical pieces students can string together to create code.

It makes coding tactile and fun -- and it's highly customizable. Students can play single musical notes or complete songs, tell stories, use pre-set sounds and make their own sounds. They have control over speed, pitch and volume, too, which is what Tariq played with to make his ghost story.

[...] There are 63,357 children who are blind or visually impaired in the United States, according to a 2017 APH annual report. Cornell University Disability Statistics estimate that only 15.7 percent of people who are blind or visually impaired complete a bachelor's degree or higher, based on 2016 American Community Survey data. That means fewer than 10,000 of those 63,000-plus children who are blind or visually impaired will earn advanced degrees if this trend continues.

[...] Each Code Jumper kit has two main components – a hub and several pods. The hub is a hand-sized white plastic device that runs on four AA batteries. It has a large circular blue play button and a slightly smaller circular blue stop button. It also has a built-in speaker, volume control and four ports that look like traditional headphone jacks.

Pods are smaller white plastic devices you attach to the hub via the ports. Each pod represents a line of code and has its own ports so you can continuously connect additional pods like a massive centipede, until you run out.

[...] "We're looking at this [Code Jumper] as a career piece," Meador says. Microsoft, Apple and Google accessibility teams have spoken with him about the shortage of programmers who are blind or visually impaired. They're in high demand.

"You can be blind and become a programmer. There are a lot of blind programmers out there," he adds.

Original Submission


«  Blizzard Releases Diablo I to GOG, DRM free
Code Jumper Gives Blind and Visually Impaired Children the Tools to Code | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday March 08, @01:04AM

    by krishnoid (1156) on Friday March 08, @01:04AM (#811417)

    It seems like they actually care about accessibility when putting money into projects like the Xbox adaptive controller and an initiative like this. Either that, or they have to to be ADA-compliant for some contracts. In any case, it's a good bet to trust their hardware (keyboards, mice, etc) even if you're not a fan of their software.

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday March 08, @01:21AM (1 child)

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Friday March 08, @01:21AM (#811420) Journal

    I looked at the link. I see some people sitting at a table, manipulating what look like toys. That is, I don't see a blind child with some accessibility thingy, playing on a computer. I see physical objects being played with.

    "you can continuously connect additional pods like a massive centipede, until you run out."

    So, is this just a money sink? Like Legos, you can build tiny, simple projects if you buy a kit with 25 bricks, but to build cool stuff, you need several hundred, or thousands of bricks.

    I don't really know what I was expecting when I clicked on the link, but I did expect something that enables blind people to use a computer.

    --
    Have you hugged your president ugly dog today?

    • (Score: 3, Informative) by c0lo on Friday March 08, @01:32AM

      by c0lo (156) on Friday March 08, @01:32AM (#811426)

      So, is this just a money sink?

      Depends. On the vantage point you are looking from.
      Certainly MS will be looking at it as a money-maker.

      TFA

      The Code Jumper app is required too and it's currently only available through the Microsoft Store, so Lefan has two Microsoft tablets in her classroom -- one per Code Jumper kit. The app on the tablet displays the lines of code and students can play it aloud to hear each line in succession.
      ...
      Code Jumper will be sold starting in July through APH with lesson plans so teachers can learn how to implement it in schools with their students. Pricing hasn't been set yet, but a government grant will allow school districts to get these materials for free. Meador wants to make it as affordable as possible for everyone else, so parents can buy them for use at home.

  • (Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Friday March 08, @01:27AM

    by SomeGuy (5632) on Friday March 08, @01:27AM (#811422)

    In the very early days of "programming" electronic systems, they sometimes used large physical plugboards. A configuration of wires would be the program, and if you wanted to store it, just remove the entire plugboard wires and all, set it aside, and put in an empty one. Not exactly the same thing, but physical.

    Meanwhile, the blind/visually impaired can't use smartphones, tablets, thermostats or other "modern" gadgets because of the touch screens. Or as some assholes I have encountered would put it: 63,357 is less than 1% = NOT SUPPORTED!

  • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 08, @01:31AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 08, @01:31AM (#811424)

    Should we poke the eyeballs out of Microsoft's UI developers? Even if it doesn't improve the software, it'll be fun.

(1)