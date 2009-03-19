Stories
The Moiré Patterns of Three Layers Change the Electronic Properties of Graphene

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday March 09, @09:47PM   Printer-friendly
Phoenix666 writes:

The Moiré Patterns of Three Layers Change the Electronic Properties of Graphene:

Combining an atomically thin graphene and a boron nitride layer at a slightly rotated angle changes their electrical properties. Physicists at the University of Basel have now shown for the first time the combination with a third layer can result in new material properties also in a three-layer sandwich of carbon and boron nitride. This significantly increases the number of potential synthetic materials, report the researchers in the scientific journal Nano Letters.

Last year, researchers in the US caused a big stir when they showed that rotating two stacked graphene layers by a "magical" angle of 1.1 degrees turns graphene superconducting -- a striking example of how the combination of atomically thin materials can produce completely new electrical properties.

Lujun Wang, Simon Zihlmann, Ming-Hao Liu, Péter Makk, Kenji Watanabe, Takashi Taniguchi, Andreas Baumgartner, Christian Schönenberger. New Generation of Moiré Superlattices in Doubly Aligned hBN/Graphene/hBN Heterostructures. Nano Letters, 2019; DOI: 10.1021/acs.nanolett.8b05061

Original Submission


