Apple said Tuesday that one of its engineers contributed to a patent Qualcomm says the iPhone maker infringed on, a twist in the long-running legal dispute between the two companies.
Apple said the concept behind the patent, which allows a smartphone to connect to the internet quickly once the device boots up, was proposed by Arjuna Siva, who worked for Apple before the 2011 release of the first iPhone that used a Qualcomm chip. Apple, which said Siva should be named on the patent, argued the point on the second day of a trial in a San Diego federal court.
Before Apple first released iPhones that use Qualcomm chips, the two companies worked together so Qualcomm could meet Apple's requirements for the components. To do that, the companies emailed back and forth and held calls together. The project was so secretive that the companies used code names for each other: Apple was "Maverick" and Qualcomm was "Eureka."
Apple says that while the two companies were in discussions, then-Apple engineer Arjuna Siva came up with the idea that Qualcomm would later patent. Siva, who now works at Google, will testify later in the trial.
"Does Qualcomm believe in giving credit where credit is due?" Apple's counsel, Joseph Mueller of Wilmer Hale, asked Monday.
Stephen Haenichen, Qualcomm's director of engineering and one of the inventors listed on the patent, said Siva didn't deserve credit for the invention. When asked what contribution Siva made, he replied, "Nothing at all."
In his testimony, Haenichen said Apple asked Qualcomm to build something the company had never made before, and to do it on a very short timeline. When Qualcomm delivered, Haenichen was thrilled. "It was clear this was going to change the way we build modems," he said Monday. "It was going to be meaningful to Qualcomm."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 10, @12:52AM
I have dozens of documents of an iPhone like device from the mid 80s. I was fascinated with the idea a portable media computer that was also a phone. Where do I sign up for my millions? Oh thats right Apple and Qualcomm 'stole' it all from me. I even worked at one of them at one point! So therefore I am owed a lot! /s
Apple asked Qualcomm to build something the company had never made before
Translation they were asked to build something. They did and did what they usually do, put a patent on it.
Having an idea does not get you much. Building something and putting a patent on it does.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 10, @12:53AM
I have no love for the modern-day Apple nor lawyers, but I despise Qualcomm.
That said, I wish success to the Apple lawyers to screw over Qualcomm.