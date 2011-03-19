from the two-cars-in-every-garage-and-three-eyes-on-every-fish dept.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave the green light Friday to genetically modified salmon that grow about twice as fast as normal.
The FDA lifted an alert which
Prevented AquaBounty from importing its salmon eggs to its Indiana facility, where they would be grown before being sold as food. The agency noted the salmon has already undergone safety reviews, and that it lifted its alert because the fish would be subject to a new regulation that will require companies to disclose when a food is bioengineered.
Compliance with the disclosure regulations will start showing up in 2020 and becomes mandatory in 2022.
As one might expect, the FDA is under suit by various groups opposed to the sale of the fish.
Called AquAdvantage, the fish is Atlantic salmon modified with DNA from other fish species to grow faster, which the company says will help feed growing demand for animal protein while reducing costs.
The fish are bred female and sterile in containment tanks to help allay fears about them entering the environment.
The Food and Drug Administration has given its first approval for human consumption of a genetically modified animal. AquAdvantage salmon grow twice as fast and year-round compared to salmon that have already been honed by selective breeding.
A kind of salmon that's been genetically modified so that it grows faster may be on the way to a supermarket near you. The Food and Drug Administration approved the fish on Thursday — a decision that environmental and food-safety groups are vowing to fight.
This new kind of fast-growing salmon was actually created 25 years ago by Massachusetts-based AquaBounty Technologies. A new gene was inserted into fertilized salmon eggs — it boosted production of a fish growth hormone. The result: a fish that grows twice as fast as its conventional, farm-raised counterpart.
AquaBounty has been trying to get government approval to sell its fish ever since. Five years ago, the FDA's scientific advisers concluded that the genetically modified fish, known as AquaAdvantage salmon, is safe to eat and won't harm the environment.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday March 11, @03:45AM (1 child)
I swear, some folks just don't get the concept. If they want to grow GMO fish that can't reproduce, fine. If you don't want to eat them, also fine. STFU telling other people they're not allowed to eat them though. You don't need to go out of your way to let us know how big of a shithead you are. Rest assured we were already well aware.
I'm unconcerned about the upcoming Captain Marvel movie. If it sucks, I know Rogue kicks her ass and takes her powers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 11, @03:55AM
All I see is: Great, another mutant that generates low quality meat for poor people I need to not buy. They already fucked up the chickens around here, why not the fish? Tenderloins are getting to be the same too. Grass fed or organic is worth like 2x as much as "regular", because there is something wrong with "regular".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 11, @04:02AM
View from a sometimes fish snob:
So, what does this new fish taste like? There are already big differences in taste between existing varieties of salmon and the wild caught usually tastes a bunch better than any of the farmed varieties (although we have one store that carries an organic-farmed that is really delicious).
Steelhead trout is another favorite (similar/better taste than salmon). Our previous source has switched from Norwegian to another country (forget where) and we've given up on that store. The new source might be cheaper by a buck a pound, but if the flavor isn't there the price hardly matters.