The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave the green light Friday to genetically modified salmon that grow about twice as fast as normal.

The FDA lifted an alert which

Prevented AquaBounty from importing its salmon eggs to its Indiana facility, where they would be grown before being sold as food. The agency noted the salmon has already undergone safety reviews, and that it lifted its alert because the fish would be subject to a new regulation that will require companies to disclose when a food is bioengineered.

Compliance with the disclosure regulations will start showing up in 2020 and becomes mandatory in 2022.

As one might expect, the FDA is under suit by various groups opposed to the sale of the fish.

Called AquAdvantage, the fish is Atlantic salmon modified with DNA from other fish species to grow faster, which the company says will help feed growing demand for animal protein while reducing costs.

The fish are bred female and sterile in containment tanks to help allay fears about them entering the environment.

