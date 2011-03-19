According to information security firm Resecurity, hackers in the Iranian backed IRIDIUM hacking group made off with at least 6TB worth of internal Citrix[*] data.

The breach occurred in December, and stolen data included:

lifting emails, blueprints, and other documents, after bypassing multi-factor login systems and slipping into Citrix's VPNs.

This hacking group has been extremely active and

IRIDIUM "has hit more than 200 government agencies, oil and gas companies, and technology companies including Citrix."

According to a statement by Citrix's CISO (Chief Information Security Officer) Stan Black:

"While our investigation is ongoing, based on what we know to date, it appears that the hackers may have accessed and downloaded business documents," Black said. "The specific documents that may have been accessed, however, are currently unknown." At this point, Citrix reckons the intrusion was limited to its corporate network, and thus believes customer records and data were not stolen nor touched.

How did they get in - Password Spraying.