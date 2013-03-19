It looks like the Disney Vault is dead. For years, Disney relied on limited-time releases of its films on DVD and Blu-ray to encourage sales. The strategy worked. Consumers snapped up the titles to build out their home video collections. But in more recent years, DVDs have given way to streaming. For Disney, that’s an opportunity to resell its movie library all over again — this time, by way of subscription. At a shareholder meeting this week, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced the company’s forthcoming Disney+ streaming service would soon include the “entire Disney motion picture library.”

He clarified that this meant it would house the movies that were previously locked up in the Disney Vault, Polygon reported on Thursday, following the meeting.

[...]Iger additionally noted that new films would arrive on Disney+ within a year of their release to theaters, and that films Disney is releasing this year — like Captain Marvel — will be included on the service, as well.

Disney+ will launch later this year, Iger also confirmed. But no exact date has been announced.