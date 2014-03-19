The housing design site Houzz.com suffered a breach in 2018 that exposed, for 49 million users:

Certain publicly visible information from a user’s Houzz profile only if the user made this information publicly available (e.g., first name, last name, city, state, country, profile description)

Certain internal identifiers and fields that have no discernible meaning to anyone outside of Houzz (e.g. country of site used, whether a user has a profile image)

Certain internal account information (e.g., email address, user ID, prior Houzz usernames, one-way encrypted passwords salted uniquely per user, IP address, and city and ZIP code inferred from IP address) and certain publicly available account information (e.g., current Houzz username and, if a user logs into Houzz through Facebook, the user’s public Facebook ID)

The company learned of the breach in December and notified users in February.

User passwords were reset at that time and the company published an FAQ on their website.

Data on this was has now been provided to that site we all love to check, HaveIBeenPwned

As of this submission - The breach is listed on HaveiBeenPwned's RSS feed here but the breaches page of pwned websites does not yet list it.

[Are there any Soylentils who have NOT had private information leaked/breached? From a different perspective, how many times has your data been pwned? What, if anything did/could you do about it? -Ed.]