A woman in Spain developed a serious allergic reaction after a sexual encounter, which may have been triggered by her partner's semen, according to a new report of the woman's case.

The 31-year-old woman broke out in hives and experienced vomiting and difficulty breathing after engaging in oral sex with her 32-year-old male partner, the report said. The woman was diagnosed with anaphylaxis — a severe, whole-body allergic reaction that can be life-threatening.

The woman wasn't taking any medications and hadn't eaten any unusual foods that might have triggered the reaction. But her partner was taking a course of the antibiotic amoxicillin for an ear infection. Amoxicillin is related to penicillin, and the woman told doctors that she had a penicillin allergy.

The case report authors say it's likely that the woman's allergic reaction was triggered by amoxicillin that had concentrated in her partner's semen, which she was exposed to during oral sex.