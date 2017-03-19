19/03/17/1821201 story
from the and-even-6G dept.
FCC clears path for terahertz wireless data
Never mind the possibilities opened up by millimeter wave 5G and other many-gigahertz technologies -- the FCC is already thinking about the next generation beyond that. The Commission has voted unanimously in favor of creating a category of experimental licenses that range from 95GHz to a whopping 3THz -- effectively, the limits of usable wireless technology. The Spectrum Horizons order would let companies experiment with this ultra-high frequency tech for as long as 10 years, and would make it easier for them to sell real-world products while they're in that test phase.
The measure also sets aside 21.2GHz of spectrum to share for unlicensed devices.
