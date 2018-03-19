from the in-an-FPS,-'targeted-advertisement'-takes-on-a-whole-new-meaning dept.
The Goog posted a teaser video clip about its vision for the future of gaming to be revealed on Tuesday at an annual Game Developers Conference in San Francisco.
The clip cycles through an accelerating collage of scenes one might find in video games, but says nothing about what Google will announce at the event, which will be live-streamed on YouTube.
In a potentially related bit of prospecting someone uncovered a recent patent
that Google filed for a video game controller [which] hinted that the tech firm might be planning to release its own console and controller to go along with a streaming service.
Microsoft appears to share this vision,
Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella said late last year that a keenly anticipated "xCloud" streaming service was in "early days."
Amazon also has a related pre-existing entry into this same space with it's popular Twitch game play-streaming service, and I can't imagine they are sitting still.
The US video game industry generated a record $43.4 billion in revenue in 2018, up 18 percent from the prior year, according to data released by the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) and NPD Group.
I suppose that's just too attractive a pie to leave in the hands of customer-centric game developers like Activision, Sony, and EA.
Are you ready for the 800lb streaming gorillas?
(Score: 2) by black6host on Monday March 18, @05:04AM
Sarcasm right? I'm dense in my old age, yes I know. :) What do we expect, the game publishers are trying to keep ahead of each other and it's not because they want to bring us a better experience. They're in it for the money and we all know that. As long as they deliver, or people are idiots :), they'll keep making it. Thanks go to the indie developers who are more than willing to step into any voids left by the likes of those quoted above.
Where will gaming end up when anarchy rules?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday March 18, @05:24AM
I use a full on computer not a dumb terminal for a reason. Respect that and give me what I want rather than some gimped up, low quality bullshit that you control or fuck entirely off.
