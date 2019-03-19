Stories
Augmented Reality Helps Disabled Persons to Control Robot Assistant Easily

posted by martyb on Tuesday March 19, @06:45PM
karthikaqpt writes:

Researchers from Georgia Institute of Technology have developed a web Interface that uses augmented reality technology could help individuals with profound motor impairments operate a humanoid robot to feed themselves and perform routine personal care tasks such as scratching an itch and applying skin lotion.

The web-based interface displays a “robot’s eye view” of surroundings to help users interact with the world through the machine. This system could help make sophisticated robots more useful to people who do not have experience operating complex robotic systems.

Building the interface around the actions of a simple single-button mouse allows people with a range of disabilities to use the interface without lengthy training sessions.

