A World of Hurt after GoDaddy, Apple, and Google Misissue over 1 Million Certificates

posted by martyb on Thursday March 21, @12:49AM
Security

t-3 writes:

https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2019/03/godaddy-apple-and-google-goof-results-in-1-million-misissued-certificates/

A major operational error by GoDaddy, Apple, and Google has resulted in the issuance of at least 1 million browser-trusted digital certificates that don’t comply with binding industry mandates. The number of non-compliant certificates may be double that number, and other browser-trusted authorities are also likely to be affected.

The snafu is the result of the companies' misconfiguration of the open source EJBCA software package that many browser-trusted authorities use to generate certificates that secure websites, encrypt email, and digitally sign code. By default, EJBCA generated certificates with 64-bit serial numbers, in keeping, it seemed, with an industry mandate that serial numbers contain 64 bits of output from a secure pseudo-random number generator. Upon further scrutiny, engineers discovered that one of the 64 bits must be a fixed value to ensure the serial number is a positive integer. As a result, the EJBCA default produced a serial number with 63 bits of entropy.

[...]Section 7.1 of the Baseline Requirements for publicly trusted certificates [SUB: link is to a PDF] is clear that the minimum threshold for serial numbers must be no fewer than 64 bits of entropy. The 2016 ballot that enacted this requirement referred to a 2008 proof-of-concept hack in which researchers, using a raft of PlayStation consoles to generate cryptographic collisions in the MD5 hash algorithm, essentially became a rogue authority that could generate browser-trusted certificates at will. In 2012, state-sponsored malware dubbed Flame used a similar technique to hijack Microsoft’s widely used Windows update mechanism.

“This is a big deal for CAs and their customers,” Caudill told Ars. “The impact of replacing large numbers of certificates is substantial. From a threat perspective though, this isn’t exploitable. It would require a major breakthrough in cryptography, and even then, 63 bits of entropy provides a huge safety margin. This is a problem because of impact to people and companies; hackers aren’t going to start forging certificates because of this.”

In online forums discussing the problem, a GoDaddy official initially said his company issued more than 1.8 million certificates that didn’t comply with the 64-bit requirement. Under industry rules, GoDaddy had five days to revoke the certificates, but GoDaddy said it wouldn’t be able to make that deadline for all the certificates identified.

  Thursday March 21, @12:57AM

    Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 21, @12:57AM

    Upon further scrutiny, engineers discovered that one of the 64 bits must be a fixed value to ensure the serial number is a positive integer.

    Are you kidding me? An "engineer" had never heard of a sign bit [wikipedia.org]? Where did they get their degree, w3schools?

  Thursday March 21, @12:57AM

    hendrikboom (1125) on Thursday March 21, @12:57AM

    So, just one bit is enough to make it secure? Can't an attacker just get more playstations?

    Thursday March 21, @01:07AM

      Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 21, @01:07AM

      Q: "Can't an attacker just get more playstations?"

      A: Yes.

      Q: "How much longer will it take with more playstations?"

      A: A bit.

    Thursday March 21, @01:12AM

      FatPhil (863) on Thursday March 21, @01:12AM
      They added 44 more bits, not 1.

      However, a SHALL is a SHALL is a SHALL (is a MUST), so broken is broken.
    Thursday March 21, @01:48AM

      Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 21, @01:48AM

      one bit is the difference between needing the life of the universe to brute force something vs half the life of the universe to brute force something. Or 4 minutes instead of 2, for an easier problem.

  Thursday March 21, @01:07AM

    FatPhil (863) on Thursday March 21, @01:07AM
    As it was clearly a language issue...

    "... built using Java (JEE) technology."

    "Robust ..."

    Clearly not!
