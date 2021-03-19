from the misery-loves-company dept.
A major operational error by GoDaddy, Apple, and Google has resulted in the issuance of at least 1 million browser-trusted digital certificates that don’t comply with binding industry mandates. The number of non-compliant certificates may be double that number, and other browser-trusted authorities are also likely to be affected.
The snafu is the result of the companies' misconfiguration of the open source EJBCA software package that many browser-trusted authorities use to generate certificates that secure websites, encrypt email, and digitally sign code. By default, EJBCA generated certificates with 64-bit serial numbers, in keeping, it seemed, with an industry mandate that serial numbers contain 64 bits of output from a secure pseudo-random number generator. Upon further scrutiny, engineers discovered that one of the 64 bits must be a fixed value to ensure the serial number is a positive integer. As a result, the EJBCA default produced a serial number with 63 bits of entropy.
[...]Section 7.1 of the Baseline Requirements for publicly trusted certificates [SUB: link is to a PDF] is clear that the minimum threshold for serial numbers must be no fewer than 64 bits of entropy. The 2016 ballot that enacted this requirement referred to a 2008 proof-of-concept hack in which researchers, using a raft of PlayStation consoles to generate cryptographic collisions in the MD5 hash algorithm, essentially became a rogue authority that could generate browser-trusted certificates at will. In 2012, state-sponsored malware dubbed Flame used a similar technique to hijack Microsoft’s widely used Windows update mechanism.
“This is a big deal for CAs and their customers,” Caudill told Ars. “The impact of replacing large numbers of certificates is substantial. From a threat perspective though, this isn’t exploitable. It would require a major breakthrough in cryptography, and even then, 63 bits of entropy provides a huge safety margin. This is a problem because of impact to people and companies; hackers aren’t going to start forging certificates because of this.”
In online forums discussing the problem, a GoDaddy official initially said his company issued more than 1.8 million certificates that didn’t comply with the 64-bit requirement. Under industry rules, GoDaddy had five days to revoke the certificates, but GoDaddy said it wouldn’t be able to make that deadline for all the certificates identified.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 21, @12:57AM
Are you kidding me? An "engineer" had never heard of a sign bit [wikipedia.org]? Where did they get their degree, w3schools?
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Thursday March 21, @12:57AM (3 children)
So, just one bit is enough to make it secure? Can't an attacker just get more playstations?
(Score: 3, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 21, @01:07AM
Q: "Can't an attacker just get more playstations?"
A: Yes.
Q: "How much longer will it take with more playstations?"
A: A bit.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Thursday March 21, @01:12AM
However, a SHALL is a SHALL is a SHALL (is a MUST), so broken is broken.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 21, @01:48AM
one bit is the difference between needing the life of the universe to brute force something vs half the life of the universe to brute force something. Or 4 minutes instead of 2, for an easier problem.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Thursday March 21, @01:07AM
"... built using Java (JEE) technology."
"Robust ..."
Clearly not!
