Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

New York Times CEO Warns About Apple News Service

posted by chromas on Sunday March 24, @01:15AM   Printer-friendly
from the waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaahhhh! dept.
Techonomics

takyon writes:

New York Times CEO warns publishers ahead of Apple news launch

Apple Inc is expected to launch an ambitious new entertainment and paid digital news service on Monday, as the iPhone maker pushes back against streaming video leader Netflix Inc. But it likely will not feature the New York Times Co.

Mark Thompson, chief executive of the biggest U.S. newspaper by subscribers, warned that relying on third-party distribution can be dangerous for publishers who risk losing control over their own product.

"We tend to be quite leery about the idea of almost habituating people to find our journalism somewhere else," he told Reuters in an interview on Thursday. "We're also generically worried about our journalism being scrambled in a kind of Magimix (blender) with everyone else's journalism."

Thompson, who took over as New York Times CEO in 2012 and has overseen a massive expansion in its online readership, warned publishers that they may suffer the same fate as television and film makers in the face of Netflix's Hollywood insurgence.

See also: Apple secures deal with WSJ for paid Apple News service, NYT and Washington Post opt out
Apple reaches deal with Vox for upcoming Apple News subscription service, report says
Apple is on a hardware-launching bonanza ahead of its big TV announcement
Apple teams with media literacy programs in the US and Europe

Previously: Apple in Talks to Create "Netflix for News" Subscription Service

Original Submission


«  Microsoft Stores 5 Bytes in DNA

Related Stories

Apple in Talks to Create "Netflix for News" Subscription Service 19 comments

Phoenix666 writes:

ArsTechnica:

Apple CEO Tim Cook alluded to more services coming this year, and this week we're learning more about what the company has in store for news. According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, Apple has been in talks with publishers about a subscription news service that would be a new paid tier of its existing Apple News app. However, the company has been butting heads with publishers over monetary details—Apple reportedly wants to keep 50 percent of subscription revenue from the service.

[...] In addition, Apple wouldn't share customer data with publishers. Information including credit card numbers and email addresses would not be provided to publishers if they agreed to Apple's terms as they currently stand. That information can be crucial for publishers to grow their subscriber base, market new products to readers, and more.

Will news publishers take half of the subscription revenue and forego money from customer profiling and tracking?

Original Submission

New York Times CEO Warns About Apple News Service | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 24, @01:21AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 24, @01:21AM (#818879)

    scrambled in a kind of Magimix (blender)

    Who calls a blender a "magimix"? These people live in their own bubble and have nothing to share with the average american.

(1)