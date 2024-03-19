Patrick Shanahan: Pentagon chief's ties to Boeing investigated
The Pentagon has launched an inquiry into acting US Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan for alleged favouritism to his ex-employer, Boeing. The Defence Department's inspector general will look into the matter following a complaint from a watchdog group.
Mr Shanahan is accused of frequently praising Boeing in meetings about government contracts and acquisitions. Mr Shanahan, who denies any wrongdoing, spent 30 years at Boeing. He rose through the ranks to become a senior executive at the world's biggest planemaker.
Last week Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington filed a complaint with the Pentagon inspector general about Mr Shanahan.
[...] The inquiry casts a shadow over Mr Shanahan as the White House considers whether to formally nominate him to fill the defence secretary post left vacant by Jim Mattis, who stepped down in December.
Boeing is already under pressure after the deadly crash of one of its 737 Max 8 passenger jets in Ethiopia last week.
Related Stories
Justice Department issues subpoenas in criminal investigation of Boeing
US Justice Department prosecutors have issued multiple subpoenas as part of an investigation into Boeing's Federal Aviation Administration certification and marketing of 737 Max planes, sources briefed on the matter told CNN.
[...] Criminal investigators have sought information from Boeing on safety and certification procedures, including training manuals for pilots, along with how the company marketed the new aircraft, the sources said.
It's not yet clear what possible criminal laws could be at issue in the probe. Among the things the investigators are looking into is the process by which Boeing itself certified the plane as safe, and the data it presented the FAA about that self-certification, the sources said.
The FBI Seattle office and Justice Department's criminal division in Washington are leading the investigation.
See also: FAA: Boeing 737 MAX to get software update
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday March 24, @07:13AM
Everyone who is even remotely related to the military industrial complex needs to be investigated. I am so, so sick of the tail wagging the dog. That complex lobbies for wars and interventions that are meaningless to us, the taxpaying citizens, who the government supposedly represents.
Investigate them all, burn a few at the stake, publicly execute a few hundred by less torturous means, and imprison a few thousand for rehabilitation and reeducation. It doesn't even matter if you catch all the guilty, or even if you execute a few innocent people. Use it to put the fear of God and the American Taxpayer into all the rest.
Have you hugged your
presidentugly dog today?