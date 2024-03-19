from the shouldn't-it-be-obvious? dept.
BREAKING: US District Court Strikes Down New York’s Ban on TASERs and Stun Guns
As Judge Hurd wrote . . .
New York’s sweeping prohibition on the possession and use of tasers and stun guns by all citizens for all purposes, even for self-defense in one’s own home, must be declared unconstitutional in light of Heller. To be clear, this conclusion does not foreclose the possibility that some restriction(s) on the possession and/or use of tasers and stun guns would be permissible under the Second Amendment. Other states have already done this. See, e.g., WIS. STAT . § 941.295(2g)(b) (permitting possession of “electric weapon” in home or place of business). New York might consider doing so as well.
Therefore, it is
ORDERED that
1. Plaintiff’s motion for summary judgment is GRANTED;
2. Defendant’s cross-motion for summary judgment is DENIED;
3. New York Penal Law § 265.01(1), as applied to “electronic dart guns” and “electronic stun guns,” is an unconstitutional restriction on the right to bear arms; and
4. Defendant, his officers, agents, servants, employees, and all persons in active concert or participation with the New York State Police are hereby ENJOINED from enforcing New York Penal Law § 265.01(1) as applied to “electronic dart guns” and “electronic stun guns.”
https://www.thetruthaboutguns.com/2019/03/daniel-zimmerman/breaking-us-district-court-strikes-down-new-yorks-ban-on-tasers-and-stun-guns/
Actual ruling here: https://www.scribd.com/document/402776387/NY-Stun-Gun-Decision (warning, expect javascript to screw with your ability to read the article)
Commentary: Amid the controversy over owning lethal weapons, why wouldn't we want people to have access to non-lethal weapons? Aren't a lot of people likely to purchase a non-lethal weapon, in preference to a lethal weapon? In a high population area, aren't non-lethal weapons preferable?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 24, @12:53PM (3 children)
There is no excuse for a non-criminal to have anything that could be used as a weapon. Guns, tasers, bombs, etc should all be banned.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday March 24, @01:07PM (1 child)
Your sarcasm is noted but you're dead on the money. Authoritarians don't want the populace able to resist their authority in any way. Removing the things that differentiate a citizen from a subject (the potential ability to overthrow their government) is always one of the first things tyrants and would be tyrants do.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 24, @01:18PM
The thing is I'm not that concerned by these bans. Where I'm from you aren't supposed to have a gun in your car but everyone who goes to certain areas does in case of a carjacking, the police will even tell you to have one because once they have a cop car parked on every block all day what more can they do?
These bans are largely to make idiots feel good about themselves, like banning pot.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 24, @01:24PM
Government, terrorists and criminals. Three large organisms that do not care what is and isn't banned and happily acquire common household items and construction materials to build everything you have just banned.
Volunteering to live in a prison doesn't mean you don't get shanked or violated. It only means you live in a prison and can't effectively and legally equalize violence used against you.
I used to be fairly pro gun control. But then I realized I live in a country where they're highly controlled and effectively banned.
(Score: 2, Informative) by helel on Sunday March 24, @12:55PM
Tasers are not non-lethal [aclu.org] weapons. In fact they've caused a little over one thousand deaths [reuters.com] in the US in the last 20 years.
That said, they are definitely less-lethal than many alternatives. I'd definitely rather see a mugger coming at me with a taser then a pistol.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by BsAtHome on Sunday March 24, @01:02PM (1 child)
The law would, in principle, ban all electronics with high voltage that can be carried and "used as a stun device". It is exceptionally easy to create a high-voltage generator that would zap and stun anybody. Otherwise, the law would not make any sense.
Now, not that I am in favor of carrying guns, but the restrictions, as specified, are simply unworkable. It would actually ban some of my standard equipment. The problem, having lethal or non-lethal weapons, is not one of technological art. It is a cultural phenomenon and problem, where the USA has very (extreme) contrasting views among its citizens. Rest of the world seems to be somewhat less controversial.
Maybe, instead of making laws, you could work on a balanced perspective on the culture of guns and violence?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday March 24, @01:25PM
Huh, I suppose they'd have to ban large capacitors too under that definition.
