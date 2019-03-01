Liposomes are small spherical vesicles with walls comprising two layers of lipids and containing an aqueous core. These artificial structures have been developed for drug delivery or as carriers of active substances in cosmetic products. Another possible application involves the encapsulation of magnetic nanoparticles in liposomes to use them to transmit signals.

[...]The nanometric and giant liposomes used in the model were designed to mimic drug carriers and cells, respectively, and to fuse with each other. Instead of delivering drugs, however, the nanometric liposomes transported magnetite nanoparticles with fluorophores (fluorescent molecules) or electrically charged lipids. The fluorophores and charged lipids were used to transmit signals, while the magnetic particles were used to control transmission by means of magnets.

"In the initial situation, the giant vesicles had no fluorophores, charges or magnetite nanoparticles. Upon fusing with the nanometric liposomes, which contained luminous or electrical information, the giant vesicles incorporated this information. They also incorporated the magnetic particles and hence could be drawn by a magnet to the signal-receiving station. This created the possibility of an on/off mechanism. When the magnet moves the vesicle toward the receiving station, we have the 'on' state. When it's in the opposite direction, we have the 'off' mode, and the signal is blocked," Cardoso explained.