FTC Shuts Down Four Large Robocall Operations

posted by martyb on Friday March 29, @03:13AM   Printer-friendly
from the You-may-qualify-for-a-medical-grade-back-brace-paid-for-by-your-insurance dept.
/dev/random

RandomFactor writes:

Yesterday [March 26] the FTC (Federal Trade Comission) announced that it had won court orders shutting down four separate robocall "Operations Responsible for Billions of Illegal Robocalls"

Settlements were obtained against

    NetDotSolutions
    Higher Goals Marketing
    Veterans of America
    PointBreak Media

The judgements include multimillion dollar penalties and require the various entities to stop all robocalling and some other operations.

The calls you should see less of that these companies provided include

auto warranties, debt-relief services, home security systems, fake charities, and Google search results services

No indication if this includes those medical back brace insurance scam calls that seem to have taken over lately, but here is hoping.

More coverage here

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 29, @03:28AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 29, @03:28AM (#821649)

    For me, 2017 was a very bad year for spoofed robocalls. But 2018-2019 has not been too bad. Like multiple per day down to a couple each week. I guess it could have to do with who I gave the number to and a value decay.

  • (Score: 2) by captain normal on Friday March 29, @03:35AM (1 child)

    by captain normal (2205) on Friday March 29, @03:35AM (#821652)

    In the last 24 hours I've gotten 3 (three) spam calls on my phone. So seems FTC has a way to go. Pisses me off cause I know the TelCos could put a stop to this. They could easily block spoofed calls

  • (Score: 1) by redneckmother on Friday March 29, @04:24AM

    by redneckmother (3597) on Friday March 29, @04:24AM (#821666)

    Ya think maybe https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FO0iG_P0P6M [youtube.com] had an influence?

    Inquiring minds want to know.

