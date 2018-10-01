Yesterday [March 26] the FTC (Federal Trade Comission) announced that it had won court orders shutting down four separate robocall "Operations Responsible for Billions of Illegal Robocalls"

Settlements were obtained against

NetDotSolutions

Higher Goals Marketing

Veterans of America

PointBreak Media

The judgements include multimillion dollar penalties and require the various entities to stop all robocalling and some other operations.

The calls you should see less of that these companies provided include

auto warranties, debt-relief services, home security systems, fake charities, and Google search results services

No indication if this includes those medical back brace insurance scam calls that seem to have taken over lately, but here is hoping.

More coverage here