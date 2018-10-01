from the You-may-qualify-for-a-medical-grade-back-brace-paid-for-by-your-insurance dept.
Yesterday [March 26] the FTC (Federal Trade Comission) announced that it had won court orders shutting down four separate robocall "Operations Responsible for Billions of Illegal Robocalls"
Settlements were obtained against
NetDotSolutions
Higher Goals Marketing
Veterans of America
PointBreak Media
The judgements include multimillion dollar penalties and require the various entities to stop all robocalling and some other operations.
The calls you should see less of that these companies provided include
auto warranties, debt-relief services, home security systems, fake charities, and Google search results services
No indication if this includes those medical back brace insurance scam calls that seem to have taken over lately, but here is hoping.
More coverage here
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 29, @03:28AM
For me, 2017 was a very bad year for spoofed robocalls. But 2018-2019 has not been too bad. Like multiple per day down to a couple each week. I guess it could have to do with who I gave the number to and a value decay.
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Friday March 29, @03:35AM (1 child)
In the last 24 hours I've gotten 3 (three) spam calls on my phone. So seems FTC has a way to go. Pisses me off cause I know the TelCos could put a stop to this. They could easily block spoofed calls
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 29, @03:41AM
No, it is some sort of misguided regulation stopping them from doing that:
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2018/10/robocallers-evolved-to-sidestep-new-call-blocking-rules-ags-tell-fcc/ [arstechnica.com]
If you think about it, it makes sense that is the case... I would easily pay more to allow 0 spoofed numbers to call me.
(Score: 1) by redneckmother on Friday March 29, @04:24AM
Ya think maybe https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FO0iG_P0P6M [youtube.com] had an influence?
Inquiring minds want to know.
Mas cerveza por favor.