Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

NASA Will Pay You $19,000 to Stay in Bed — and be Spun in a Centrifuge

posted by chromas on Friday March 29, @02:13PM   Printer-friendly
from the easy-does-it dept.
Science

martyb writes:

NASA Will Pay You $19,000 to Stay in Bed -- and be Spun in a Centrifuge:

Like to lounge in bed? We might have your dream job.

NASA and the European Space Agency will pay you $19,000 to lie in bed for two months. Two months! That's a lot of Netflix.

The prolonged bed rest is part of a study that launched this week into the effects of weightlessness on the human body. Phase 2 will be conducted by the German Aerospace Center (DLR) from September through December in Cologne, Germany.

"We are interested in how to maintain the health and performance of man -- in space and on Earth," reads a translated DLR website for the project. "Especially in extreme conditions, such as in weightlessness in space, this is a challenge." If astronauts are to live for long periods in space, or on the moon and Mars, science needs effective measures to counteract bone and muscle atrophy.

For the next phase of the Agbresa (Artificial Gravity Bed Rest Study), the DLR seeks 12 men and 12 women who will spend their days and nights in beds angled downward by 6 degrees, propped up with their feet at an incline above their heads, with one shoulder touching the mattress at all times. This position reduces blood flow to the extremities, like astronauts in space experience.

[...] Not everyone qualifies though. Participants are required to speak German and be between 24 and 55 and healthy. In addition to the 60 days required for bed rest, participants will stay an additional 29 days for acclimation and supervised recovery involving stretching, massage and physiotherapy.

When lying down on the job is a good thing.

Original Submission


«  Twitter may Tag Rule-Breaking Trump Tweets
NASA Will Pay You $19,000 to Stay in Bed — and be Spun in a Centrifuge | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 6 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 29, @02:18PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 29, @02:18PM (#821799)

    Is NASA not even hiding their roots in operation paperclip nazis any more?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 29, @02:28PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 29, @02:28PM (#821807)
      I don't think they ever hid the presence of Wernher von Braun, the designer of the V-2, and later the Saturn V. He was an SS-Sturmbannführer, and there are allegations that he made use of concentration camp slave labour and might have been guilty of war crimes.

  • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 29, @02:19PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 29, @02:19PM (#821800)
    How are you supposed to urinate and defecate with one shoulder on the mattress at all times? And I'd hate to see what state one's body will be in after two months of that.

    • (Score: 2) by Snow on Friday March 29, @02:56PM

      by Snow (1601) on Friday March 29, @02:56PM (#821825) Journal

      It's also 2 months of nofap.

      Let's see here. 19,000 / 60 / 24 = $13.20 an hour with no overtime pay. That doesn't include the 29 day recovery (although that does include free massages).

      Not enough money for me.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 29, @03:03PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 29, @03:03PM (#821830)

    TFA title triggered the porn filter

  • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday March 29, @03:22PM

    by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Friday March 29, @03:22PM (#821839) Journal

    Millenials need jobs too!

    (ducks, hides under desk)

    --
    The best way to avoid conflict and encourage diversity is to force everyone to voluntarily think alike.
(1)