In a world first, US doctors have transplanted a kidney from one HIV-positive patient to another. The operation took place at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, Maryland, with both patients said to be doing well.

"This is the first time someone living with HIV has been allowed to donate a kidney, ever, in the world," Dr Dorry Segev said in a release.

It was previously thought that HIV carried too great a risk factor for kidney disease in the donor. But new types of anti-retroviral drugs used to treat the disease are seen as safe for the kidney.