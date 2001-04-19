Stories
US School Shootings: Have Drills Gone too Far?

posted by mrpg on Monday April 01, @12:35PM   Printer-friendly
from the yes dept.
Security

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for Runaway1956

A school in Indiana has been criticised for apparently shooting teachers "execution style" with pellets as part of an "active-shooter drill". The case has reignited conversations about the usefulness of drills and the methods used to prepare schools for shootings.

[...] Many experts agree that discussing and practising how to respond to a dangerous situation will help protect students who find themselves faced with the real thing. Fire drills, for example, are well established tools to teach children how to behave in a potentially life-threatening situation.

[...] While more realistic and stressful situations may be appropriate here, he says "large-scale, prolonged, realistic drills are not ideal" for children.

[...] "Children being asked to pose as victims on the floor covered in fake blood is just pointless and can be traumatising, I can't see why that's necessary."

Source: US school shootings: Have drills gone too far?

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Monday April 01, @12:44PM

    by pkrasimirov (3358) Subscriber Badge on Monday April 01, @12:44PM (#823043)

    Holy crap, what about adding charred disfigured bodies during the fire drills? Or screaming and jumping people just for the kicks!

    I wonder what kind of autism it takes to organize this.

  • (Score: 2) by Dale on Monday April 01, @01:09PM

    by Dale (539) Subscriber Badge on Monday April 01, @01:09PM (#823047)

    I found it kind of sad that the schools around here do lock down drills including pre-K and K students. Trying to explain what is going on to my daughters at that age is just pitiful. I get the point behind it, but the encroachment into the illusion of childhood seems to land too early.

