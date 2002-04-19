Stories
Patients Sue Hospital over Hidden Cameras in Operating Rooms

posted by chromas on Tuesday April 02, @12:30AM   Printer-friendly
from the what-expectation-of-privacy dept.
An Anonymous Coward writes:

Sharp Grossmont Hospital used hidden cameras in their women's health center, ostensibly due to concerns of potential theft of an anesthesia drug by employees. But the cameras also recorded video of countless patients undergoing examinations and medical procedures. The hospital is now facing a lawsuit filed by 81 women who claim to have been secretly recorded.

In 2016, the situation was exposed in a public letter written by Dr. Patrick Sullivan, who stated that he had discovered the cameras originally in 2013 and raised objections. After medical staff began to cover the cameras with tape, they were eventually removed. However, in 2016 he discovered more hidden cameras. Afterward, Dr. Sullivan claimed to have been the target of retaliation for his whistleblowing, which became the subject of a 2017 lawsuit.

The video recordings were allegedly stored on hospital computers and reviewed by a male security employee.

https://www.rt.com/usa/455248-hospital-secret-film-women-operation/

Also at 10News San Diego.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 02, @01:04AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 02, @01:04AM (#823342)

    Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

