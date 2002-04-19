from the death,-taxes,-and-'this-causes-cancer-in-the-state-of-California' dept.
New York's Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is currently unhampered by the constraints of two party rule, has announced details of the state's new budget plan.
Some highlights include:
- Drivers into busy sections of Manhattan will pay a 'congestion charge'
- Single use plastic bags banned across the state
- Closure of up to three state prisons
- Eliminating cash bail for misdemeanor and nonviolent felony arrests
- A permanent 2% cap on local property taxes
- Increase in Public Education funding by 1bn
- A new 'Mansion Tax' on homes over $25 million
- A new internet sales tax on market providers
The Internet Sales Tax will affect companies that are marketplace providers no matter where they are located that have more than 100 sales and over $300k in total sales in the past year to New Yorkers.
The tax will
require third-party retail sites – like Amazon, eBay and Etsy – to collect and remit sales taxes when a buyer in New York purchases something from a retailer on their site. The measure would make marketplace providers collect New York state sales tax at its normal rate of 4 percent plus local sales tax, which varies based on location – such as 4.5 percent for New York City, or 4 percent for some upstate counties.
Similar measures have been blocked in previous years by groups such as tax-averse Republicans, The New York Conference of Mayors and Municipal Officials (NYCOM) and the New York Association of Towns.
Constraints on internet taxation were clarified in a recent supreme court ruling which determined "that states may collect taxes on internet sales even when the purchases are made from out-of-state retailers" making new taxes like this inevitable.
While New Yorkers will pay additional tax on purchases, adding state and multitudes of different local sales taxes on purchases is going increase costs on these sites, which will be passed on to sellers and inevitably purchasers as well.
Currently 19 states do not collect internet sales taxes, and 5 (Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire, and Oregon) do not collect sales tax at all.
State Internet Sales Tax guide here.
That thing looks like the fiscal policy equivalent of a schizophrenic's word-salad attacks. What the actual fuck. Some of it makes good sense, like the "Mansion Tax" and the bail elimination (though maybe NOT ARRESTING PEOPLE FOR HAVING WEED ON THEM would solve a lot more...). Others, not so much. I'd love to see where each individual line item came from, and specifically what pressure groups were lobbying for each one.
Notably, I see nothing for affordable housing or fixing up the aging mass transit system. NYC is my hometown; I was born in Lennox Hill Hospital and lived all over the city for 27 years before leaving for the Midwest. It hurts to see what's going on here.
No cash bail... that could mean they only accept cheques, or bank transfers. And once they clear, of course. Knowing how retarded banking is in USA, that would mean only some days in jail at best.
Or bitcoins. Then they also get a map of who has them (same with accounts and cheques/transfers) and is involved in small crime. Or even virtual crime, but not the computer kind, the "he resisted arrest after looking me funny^W^W^W".
Who knows... the article is in UK paper about NY. WTF.
