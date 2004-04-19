19/04/04/157243 story
posted by Fnord666 on Friday April 05, @06:20AM
from the still-grumpy dept.
from the still-grumpy dept.
For the 25th anniversary of the Linux Journal, Robert Young has interviewed Linus Torvalds again. Yes, it's the same Robert Young who is co-founder of the large multinational, Red Hat. This is a follow up interview to the one Robert Young, then a journal publisher, made with Linus Torvalds 25 years ago in Linux Journal. A lot has changed since 1994.
25 Years Later: Interview with Linus Torvalds | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.